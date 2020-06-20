Hometown Hero: Probation officer helps save woman's life 

LAWRENCE — The young mother had just finished a prison sentence and was struggling to adapt to life after a felony conviction.
Although it was after business hours, she called her probation officer, Linda Brandin, a Lawrence District Court veteran.
"She was crying and very emotional. I kept asking her if she was going to hurt herself and she wouldn't answer," Brandin recalled.
So Brandin called 911, bringing emergency help in minutes and helping the woman get the mental health care she needed.
Court officials lauded Brandin for saving the 24-year-old from harming herself.
"She later told me that she was in a very bad place and was going to do something really bad," Brandin said.
New cell phones have been distributed to some 800 probation officers across the state as a safety measure for those they oversee.
The new iPhone 7s were given to the probation officers during the COVID-19 pandemic when courthouses and offices are closed to the public due to the coronavirus.
The iPhone access allows the probation officers to stay in touch with those they supervise around the clock.
"During the pandemic these phones have been unbelievable," Brandin said.
A Methuen native and probation officer for the past 22 years, Brandin said she hears from probationers by phone and by text.
"I tell them, 'The phone will be on 24-7. Call me if you need to. ... And they feel comfortable as well. Even on a weekend, I will get texts," Brandin said.
She credited the cell phone program, during COVID-19, with "opening up a wonderful line of communications" and building better relationships.
The young woman Brandin recently helped asked not to be identified in this article, pointing to her recent conviction and ongoing mental health care.
She said she is thankful for Brandin's help and is grateful she shares a good relationship with the probation officer.
After Brandin called 911 on that recent day, the woman said she spent two weeks hospitalized and was treated for depression.
She will be on probation for the next two years and said she is grateful for the relationship she has with Brandin.
