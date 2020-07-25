ANDOVER — Two Andover sisters have teamed up to make it a mission to improve the quality of food available at area food pantries.
Cathy Zhang, 23, and her sister Elizabeth,16, recently started a nonprofit farm-to-table organization called Andover Fresh, which provides boxes of local produce to food pantries at a discounted price.
“When I visited a food pantry for the first time around three years ago there was mostly canned food,” said Elizabeth, a rising junior at Phillips Academy. “And so at that time I remember first thinking, ‘How do these people get fresh produce?’”
The sisters are selling boxes of seasonal produce valued at about $30 to pantries for $5. The pantries are then giving the boxes away for free.
“Right now, due to COVID, we really need proper nourishment,” said Cathy, an aspiring doctor who is attending Albany Medical College in the fall. “They need fresh vitamin C and other nutrients.”
Andover Fresh is partnered with the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council pantry, which will have boxes available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at its 305 Essex Street location in Lawrence.
The produce comes from Connors Farm in Danvers, Dargoonian Farms in Andover, and Pleasant Valley Gardens in Methuen.
On their website — www.andoverfresh.org — the sisters list specifically what produce will be included in the boxes. This week it’s summer squash, zucchini, a variety of hot peppers, eggplants, bell peppers, tomatoes, kale, romaine hearts and lettuce.
“At the food pantry we distribute fresh produce, as well as give out free flowers,” Elizabeth said. “I think it’s just something extra we can do for each other at this very moment.”
If you would like to donate to Andover Fresh, you can do so on the website listed above.