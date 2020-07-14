ANDOVER — Audra Hebert’s idea was to deliver groceries to a few familiar faces; clients who have supported her small pet business and are now uncomfortable leaving home to face the coronavirus pandemic.
What she continues to accomplish is much more.
Hebert, 42, has delivered food and other essentials to nearly 20 households — with more in the queue — and inspired others to donate goods and money to Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence.
The effort started when Hebert was forced, along much of the rest of society, to temporarily abandon work March 13.
“It was good for a week or so to get a break. I had been really busy,” she said. “But I was getting restless, and I was noticing through Facebook that people were stressed and anxious, period. But really freaking out over trying to get simple groceries.”
The same sudden stress was felt at food pantries, including Lazarus House, with a longstanding reputation for feeding the masses with community support.
“School food drives, church drives, collections at businesses before everyone goes on vacation, all of those donations trickled or stopped,” said Lazarus Food Pantry Manager Ken Campbell.
Hebert was motivated by her faith in the church. Hearing from clients afraid to venture out and face the virus, even to run quick errands, solidified what she would do.
Social media pages typically used to advertise Hebert’s dog walking and pet sitting services turned into a beacon for those feeling trapped.
She watched Facebook “do it’s thing,” landing strangers in need with her information.
“The thing with what I’m doing is that it’s free,” she said. “I just want to be helpful. I felt like I needed to be helpful to others.”
But gracious clients and strangers were handing her money as a means to say thank you.
“I prayed on it and thought about what to do with their contributions,” Hebert said. “I noticed a post about Lazarus House the next day.”
She started mentioning the new partnership to those she was shopping for. A man grateful for Hebert’s front-door deliveries wrote a check right away for $1,500.
He brought the idea to his employer, who went on to donate $4,000 to the Boston Food Bank, according to Hebert.
“It’s this ripple effect of kindness that I was just so shocked and encouraged by,” she said.
Weeks later, before putting away another delivery of groceries, the same man wrote another check to Lazarus House, this one for $1,000.
Others who gave Hebert smaller amounts — usually ranging from $10 to $25 — allowed her to buy diapers, baby formula and non-perishable foods Lazarus House was short on.
Nine times she pulled up to the Lawrence food pantry in her Subaru Crosstrek packed with donations.
“I put the back seats down and fill it with as much as I can,” she said. “There have been some weeks it’s been so packed, it’s crazy. It’s like a clown car of food.”
Campbell said the outpouring of support has motivated him and a skeleton crew allowed in the building due to strict safety precautions.
“We have five people in our food pantry now. Normally it’s a significant number of volunteers coming in to help stock shelves, distribute, unload and sort,” Campbell said. “And it appears that it’s going to stay this way for quite some time.”
The money Hebert handed over to Campbell, including $2,500 from the one client, will be used to purchase food, according to Campbell.
Instead of the normal shopping experience Lazarus tries to create for those in need, all foods — pasta, rice, canned vegetables, soups, and canned tuna and chicken — are being boxed up and distributed with social distancing requirements in mind.
“Her efforts and the response of her neighbors and friends have really been quite spectacular,” Campbell said of Hebert. “It’s these types of things that are keeping us going.”
Hebert encourages others to support those around them in whatever way they can.