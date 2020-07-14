North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.