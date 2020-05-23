LAWRENCE — The daughter of a Navy veteran, Terri Fleming knew she had to do something when she saw American flags hadn't been placed on veterans' graves for Memorial Day.
Fleming checked in with staff at St. Mary's Cemetery and was told due to COVID-19, there were no plans to adorn the veterans' final resting places with red-white-and-blue flags.
“I said, 'That's no excuse,'" said Fleming, recalling her conversation with a cemetery worker.
She asked if she could get some people together and put the flags out themselves.
She learned that she could.
On Thursday, with help from her sister, daughter, grandchildren and other friends, Fleming and company put flags on dozens of veterans’ graves in time for the Memorial Day holiday.
"It was a great thing for the kids to be able to do," said Fleming of her grandchildren, Nathan and Ava Sirois, ages 6 and 8 respectively.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, children have not be able to attend school and have been studying remotely at home.
Their cemetery visit soon became a teaching moment.
Fleming said it was a great way for her grandchildren to both “learn about” Memorial Day and “also live it.”
Memorial Day is observed annually on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
"That's one of the things about home learning and that you can do so many kinds of things like this," Fleming said.
She said they were able to put about 120 American flags on graves Thursday. However, she believes there's at least 200 to 300 more graves that deserve flags.
Fleming had initially gone to the cemetery to clear the grave of her father, Francis Lucas, a World War II and Korean conflict veteran.
Her father went into the Navy at age 17 after his mother signed off on him doing so at such a young age, she explained.
"He loved being in the service," Fleming said of her father, who served in the reserves after active duty.
Growing up in Lawrence, Fleming said her father instilled great pride in her family regarding the American flag. He had a flag pole in his yard.
"He taught us flag respect," she said.
Fleming was joined Thursday at the cemetery by her grandchildren, her sister, Tricia Roberts, her daughter, Carrie Sirois, and family friends Lenny Christopher and Dave Burbank.
"It was a great thing for the kids to do. It really means a lot," Fleming said.
Do you know a Hometown Hero? Send your nominations to jharmacinski@eagletribune.com or call (978) 946-2209.
