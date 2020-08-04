NORTH ANDOVER — Feed the birds to feed your friends.
They are the words of Benjamin Metsch, 14, a rising freshman at North Andover High School.
He was supposed to spend seven weeks at sleep away camp this summer. But when COVID-19 coronavirus derailed his plans and kept him home, Metsch decided he'd start his own little business and give something back to the community at the same time.
"He was looking for something to fill his time," explained his mother, Renee Metsch.
Benjamin set his sights on bird feeders, at first toying with the idea of building wooden ones.
But after scrolling through Pinterest and giving it a bit more thought, he decided to make unique bird feeders using sets of tea cups and saucers.
"The tea cups have been mostly donated from friends and family," Renee said.
Using Facebook, Benjamin started marketing the bird feeders under the page "Tseepoor-ium!"
"Tseepoor-ium!" comes from a combination of the Hebrew word for bird (Tsee-poor) and the word emporium, he explained.
Each bird feeder is $15 and half of the proceeds go to local food pantries, he promised, noting one in eight Americans don't know where their next meal is coming from.
Last month, after selling dozens of them, he donated $230 to Neighbors In Need, a nonprofit in Lawrence.
Haywood Schwartz, a Neighbors In Need worker, graciously accepted the donated check.
Benjamin's efforts were lauded by a large group of Andover and North Andover volunteers who have bonded during the pandemic to support health care workers, nurses, children in need and teachers in a variety of efforts.
"Obviously, it's a real proud mom moment. This a very hard time for a lot of people. ... We feel fortunate to be where we are as a family. And it’s always in our nature to help other people,” Renee said.
To purchase a bird feeder, check out the "Tseepoor-ium!" page on Facebook. The orders are available for local pickup.
Anyone with questions or who would like to donate tea cups and saucers for the bird feeders can also email Benjamin at reneemetsch@gmail.com.
