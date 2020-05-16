From the sewing of protective cloth masks to the delivery of vases of fresh flowers, Andover's Melissa Marrama is a local working mother involved in many charitable efforts.
Nominated as a "Hometown Hero," Marrama said she’s proud to be part of an ongoing local effort to support healthcare workers and those in need during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
But she's quick to note she's not doing all of this alone.
“This is truly a community effort,” she said, praising the volunteer efforts of other locals including Darcie Nuttall, Alex Bromberg and Bridget Shaheen.
Marrama, who works professionally as a financial planner, said she’s “very passionate about helping the elderly, those in nursing homes and veterans.”
Her front porch has served as a drop-off site for those making donations. One morning, she awoke to find 3,000 diapers were left there and soon after made arraignments to distribute them, she said.
Also, Marrama said she is able to quietly secure corporate donations for local efforts, including from a car dealership.
Earlier this month during a very dark time in medicine, Marrama was among a group of volunteers who provided a bright spot for dozens of local nurses.
Beautiful vases of fresh flowers and candy lollipops were given to the nurses courtesy of an effort organized by the Islamic Center of Andover, founded by Marrama's husband, Faisal Ahmed. The couple has a daughter, Sophia, 13, who attends the Pike School.
“The flowers were just amazing,” she said.
Some 75 vases of flowers were given away on National Nurses’ Day, May 6, to those who were nominated, as well as to local nursing and adult care centers.
Such centers have been hard hit by COVID-19, which can cause minor symptoms in some, but is often fatal to those with underlying health conditions.
Marrama noted 60% of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts involved residents of nursing and adult care facilities.
In additional to flowers, 75 vases of candy lollipops were also given to front-line healthcare workers, Marrama said.
The candy vases had red-white-and-blue stickers that read “COVID-19 Super Hero.”
National Nurses’ Day is celebrated annually May 6 to raise awareness of the important role they play in society. Nurses’ Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.
This year recognizing the outstanding efforts by nurses is even more important to people.
Marrama said anyone interested in helping with charitable efforts or making a donation can text her directly at (978) 996 -2620.
