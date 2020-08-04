NORTH ANDOVER — Three Essex County deputy sheriffs were recently praised for their quick action after coming across a serious car crash that trapped a man behind the wheel.
Deputy sheriffs Matthew Ritvo-Cabezas and Barry McCafferty recall the unexpected stop on a drive to Lawrence, where they were assigned to patrol a Black Lives Matter rally on the afternoon of June 5.
At the same time, off-duty Deputy Sheriff Kyle Kidger happened to be on the same stretch of Route 114.
They were all drawn to the same scene.
“It looked like a large car pile-up with people pulled off to the side and people standing on the guardrail,” said 27-year-old Ritvo-Cabezas. “We put our lights on, stopped, and asked if everything was okay.”
Fingers and stares pointed down a 25-foot embankment revealed the trouble.
As Ritvo-Cabezas and McCafferty made their way down the slope, their newly arrived colleague Kidger, 32, followed.
“It was a hatchback sedan on its roof,” Ritvo-Cabezas explained. “It was wobbly, not secure. The driver wasn’t moving at first.”
The car’s electric-powered windows were up, but the deputy sheriffs agreed that the man needed to be broken out of the unstable vehicle, which was balanced against a tree and could tumble further.
Looking around, trying to find something to shatter the thick glass, Ritvo-Cabezas gazed down. A $7 purchase hanging from his key chain would make all the difference.
“It’s a little window punch. You push it against the window and it breaks,” he said. “I’ve never had to use it before, but I was lucky to have it with me. I’m a K-9 handler, and I have my own cruiser, so I have some extra stuff like that that I purchase and keep in there.”
The trio stressed that this situation was not typical, and witnesses should not take it upon themselves to move people who could be injured.
“Normally, we would have left him in there and comforted him,” said Kidger. “But we knew in this case we didn’t want him to be in there if the car fell further. By the time we got him up the hill, North Andover police and fire were there to take over the scene.”
The driver, who was conscious and alert, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The circumstances of the crash were not know by the responding deputy sheriffs, but they were told by the driver, ‘she cut me off,’ said Ritvo-Cabezas.
“It was the first time I’ve experienced anything like this off duty,” Kidger said. “I was just happy we could help this guy out and get him out of there.”
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger presented the three men with letters of appreciation at a small ceremony.
“Everyone worked as a team. Our training all kicked in,” said Ritvo-Cabezas, also praising his colleagues. “We were all on the same page pretty quick about what needed to happen.”