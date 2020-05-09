SALEM, N.H. — Having worked the overnight shift as a nursing student, Katelyn Fancy knows what it's like.
"I used to work overnights, and when you get in you get the leftovers," the co-owner of Royal Cutlets in Salem said.
So, when she was approached by Elite Garage in Windham with a $400 donation to send pizza to local hospitals, Fancy jumped at the opportunity. Royal Cutlets ran a special to go along with the donation — buy two large regular pizzas and they would donate a pizza to frontline healthcare workers as well. They have since been donating meals to local healthcare staff, especially those who work the overnight shifts.
Since then, the Fancys have made deliveries to Lawrence General Hospital, Elliot Hospital, Leahy Hospital and to local assisted living facilities, Fancy said.
"They are coming out and thanking us, and I'm like it's your faces that have the bruises from the masks," Fancy said, describing marks left by the protective gear hospital staff must wear.
Customers and other local businesses have continued to donate to the cause and the restaurant has raised more than $1,000 to feed frontline healthcare workers, Fancy said.
"It's $5 here, $20 there when people come in to pick up their order," she said.
Fancy and Blake Ruggerio, owner of Romano's Pizza, worked together to donate an order of pizzas.
"Instead of being a competition we worked together," Fancy said, adding their friendship has helped them through tough situations before.
The lifelong Salem resident started the business with her father, Brian Fancy, about two years ago after her mother died of cancer. When her mother was first diagnosed, Fancy had been in nursing school, but took time off to help her parents out and worked in restaurants.
When her mother died she was at a crossroads of what to do professionally.
"I was teeter-tottering between going back to nursing or restaurants," she said.
She chose restaurants with her father, and co-owner Paul Tokenal, and on April 26, 2019, they opened for business. They celebrated their one year anniversary of being open wearing masks in the parking lot for a staff photo in the middle of the pandemic.
"With this COVID thing and the Salem construction hitting the gas lines, it's been quite a year," Fancy said. "The first year of being open has been tough, but with the community support it's been good."