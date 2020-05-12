LAWRENCE — Police officers brought dozens of pizzas to Lawrence General Hospital last week to show support for front-line healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We understand the seriously tremendous pressure they are under. They are the front of the front line," said police Chief Roy Vasque.
"We are there for them like they are there for us," he added.
The pizza was funded by Town Livery Limousine and other small business owners in the area who wanted to thank workers for "keeping us as safe as possible."
"Recognizing the stress, risks and sacrifices healthcare workers have gone through on a daily basis since Gov. Charlie Baker declared the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in a state of emergency, we want to make sure that we are supporting the heroes that are supporting us in the current crisis we are living," Tomas Michel of Town Livery wrote in an email.