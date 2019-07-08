Hometown heroes

CARL RUSSO/Staff photo Andover American's Will Norris is greeted at home plate with celebratory pats on the head by his teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the third inning.Andover American beat North Andover 8-4 in the first game of the District 14 Little League best-of-three finals series.     

 Carl Russo

The Andover American beat North Andover 8-4 in the first game of a best-of-three series for the Little League District 14 finals. The Andover team was helped by a two-run blast in the third inning by Will Norris. The series resumes Tuesday in Andover.

Tags