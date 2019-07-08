Hometown heroes

The Andover American beat North Andover 8-4 in the first game of a best-of-three series for the Little League District 14 finals. The Andover team was helped by a two-run blast in the third inning by Will Norris. The series resumes Tuesday in Andover.
Andover team wins first game of Little League District 14 finals
Andover, MA - Hope Potter Woodward, of Andover at age 64 died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer with her husband of 40 years, George, at her side. Mother of William Scott Woodward (Megan O'Leary Woodward) and Cynthia Baldwin Woodward (Stephanie Green Woodward) and proud gran…