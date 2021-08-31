LAWRENCE -- Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario didn't have to go to Afghanistan -- she volunteered.
And before she was killed by suicide bombers, Rosario, of Lawrence, had helped more than 30,000 people flee the Middle Eastern country.
To Rosario, "service was a privilege," said Gov. Charlie Baker, reading from a letter written by one of her military friends.
Baker was among hundreds who turned out Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil honoring Rosario, 25, who was killed last Thursday in Kabul.
Rosario, who is also referred to as Johanny Rosario Pichardo, was screening women and children so they could leave the country, which is now back under Taliban control after 20 years of United States involvement.
The event, held in aptly named Veterans Memorial Stadium, was illuminated by dozens sitting in the stands holding small lit candles and American flags.
Among them was Andy Jimenez, a Lawrence father who knows the pain of losing a child to war all too well.
Army Sgt. Staff Alex Jimenez, of Lawrence, was captured on May 8, 2007 by insurgents in Iraq. His remains were recovered more than a year later on July 8, 2008 in Iraq.
"I am here to be with the family," said Jimenez. "They went through the same pain I went through and I'm still going through."
Should he get the chance to speak with Rosario's relatives, Jimenez said he would stress that when she died "she was doing something that was coming out of her heart."
"Something my son also did," he said.
He also advised her relatives to draw on the support of people of Lawrence.
"Lawrence is a small town but has a big heart," Jimenez said. "At this moment it's good for them to know they are not alone."
Rosario's picture was placed in the middle of four red, white and blue wreaths in the center of the stadium's football field. Officials and Rosario's family members sat in folding chairs to the right and left.
Bella Perrotta of Methuen, a Central Catholic High School senior, adeptly sang the National Anthem, God Bless America and Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A."
Jaime Melendez, Lawrence Veterans' Services director, started off the ceremony by asking the crowd to say Rosario's name "and may we never forget her name."
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, in his remarks, noted Rosario was known for "taking care of the most vulnerable."
"At home she was the leader of the pack," he said.
Her life existed for a higher purpose in a world that can feel hopeless, he said.
"Her spirit and her name is one we are called on to remember and uplift," said Vasquez.
Vasquez also called for 13 minutes of silence in memory of all 13 service persons who were killed during last week's suicide bombing attack in Kabul.
Baker spoke of a letter that Marine Capt. Austin Keeley wrote about Rosario, which was posted to social media.
Keeley noted we may have "seen her listed as Sergeant Johanny Rosario or Johanny Rosariopichardo, but I knew her as Sergeant Rosie and I had the honor of serving as her Officer in Charge for 15 months before she headed to the Middle East."
Keeley described how "Rosie" managed a $659,000 budget for the military with little to no oversight. During the 15 months they worked together, she received two medals for exceptional performance.
She was also a caretaker who, after work, had another job taking care of elderly patients with dementia.
"It was hard work, and what amazed me was her attitude," Keeley said.
Rosie, he said, also never ran from problems. She attacked them head on and "that's what probably probably brought her to" the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.
"Initial reports indicate she was a member of the Female Engagement Team screening women and children for evacuation to the United States. ... She didn't have to deploy. She GOT to deploy. To Rosie, service was a privilege," he posted.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan praised all who came to the vigil, adding they are the support and tools for healing for the family.
"She lived her life in service to others," Trahan said. "And made the ultimate sacrifice."
