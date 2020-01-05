LAWRENCE — The race for mayor is already heating up, even though election day is still 22 months away.
Several candidates have already cropped up, as the second, four-year term of the current mayor, Dan Rivera, runs out at the end of 2021.
Among those being mentioned are former at-large City Councilor Brian Depena, District D City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez, Lawrence Community Development Director Vilma Martinez and former Rivera chief of staff Ana Victoria Morales. Ex-mayor and former-state Rep. William Lantigua is said to be mulling a run as well.
Depena announced in 2018 that he was running for the office, reiterating last week that he still has that goal in mind.
"It's my full-time job," he said of running for the seat. "For 25 years I've supported my people and my community."
As a result, he said while attending the inauguration ceremonies at South Lawrence East School, it's time for him to run for the top seat in the city.
Depena decided not to run for re-election to his at-large City Council seat so he can devote all his efforts to running for mayor.
Depena owns Tenares Tire Services at 348 Broadway.
Another likely candidate, Jeovanny Rodriguez, decided to keep his seat as District D city councilor even though he is strongly considering a run for mayor.
"When the time comes, we will definitely talk about it," he said Friday. "In the meantime, it's speculation."
Rodriguez was hit with somewhat of a political setback last Thursday night at the inauguration when his colleagues on the council failed to re-elect him as vice president, a post he's held the last two years.
According to District F Councilor Marc Laplante, who was elected vice president in a 6-3 vote, it was unclear until the last minute who was going to be picked for the second-in-command on the council.
Rodriguez said despite the fact he was not re-elected as council vice president, he would "most likely" be a candidate for mayor.
"I definitely will consider it," he said. "But it's still early."
Morales, whose full name is Ana Victoria Morales-Capellan, just turned 28 but said running for the mayor's seat is a lifelong dream.
"This has been a goal of mine to run for mayor," she said Friday. "It's why I went to college, it's why I worked for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, it's why I worked in the labor movement and for (former President Barack) Obama in state and local campaigns. The best way to serve is to dedicate myself to that cause."
A graduate of Denison University in Ohio, Morales is originally from the Dominican Republic. She moved to Lawrence when she was 7 years old.
Most recently, for about six months, she worked as chief of staff for Mayor Rivera. That job ended on Nov. 13 last year.
Morales said she resigned so she could dedicate herself to running full-time for mayor.
Rivera said in a statement to the Eagle-Tribune that he accepted her letter of resignation "as she chose to pursue some personal goals that did not fit with the work in our office."
Those "personal goals," at least in part, were her run for mayor.
"It was a huge conflict of interest to be chief of staff and also be raising money to run for mayor," Morales said.
Whether she gets Rivera's endorsement or not, she said, doesn't make a difference.
"I'm not looking for his endorsement," she said. "Endorsements don't win elections."
She noted that she's worked in national and state politics and knows "the value of door knocking."
"I don't know whether an endorsement is what I'm looking for. I just want a clean race," she said. "I need to devote a lot of energy to fund-raising. That's something Dan understood. I believe he respects anybody who runs for higher office."
She added that the separation was "bittersweet."
"It was a huge opportunity to work for Dan," she said.
Another female candidate for mayor, Vilma Martinez, formerly Vilma Lora, continues working for Rivera as the city's community development director.
Martinez said she's "been thinking about this (running for mayor) for years."
A resident of the city for 27 years, Martinez has been involved in the community for most of her life. Many people knew her as the head of the Mayor's Health Task Force, where she led a number of initiatives aimed at getting residents moving and making better health choices.
For the last two years, she's been the head of the department she works for — community development — where she oversees ongoing economic business and housing development.
"I'm very proud of my city," she said Friday. "We are changing the opinion people have of Lawrence. We have a chance to prosper."
She said she wants to "build on the progress" being made by the Rivera administration, with a focus on affordable housing and public safety, among other important issues.
"Lawrence needs a leader, like Rivera, who understands the city and the people who live here," she said, adding that one of her strengths is in creating partnerships — working closely with housing development agencies to create more affordable housing opportunities for residents.
"By the end of this year, there will be 2,000 new units of housing," she said.
As much as she likes her job, she said she may have to step down as election day gets closer.
"I want to continue serving my community, but the time will come when I need to make a decision to take a leave," she said. "It's still early. Right now it's all about planning. My children are grown and I have a great family and support system."
The Prospect Hill resident noted, "More and more women are getting elected across the country and the world. This is a time for women."
Rivera, meanwhile, did not immediately return a text message seeking comment on whether he was going to endorse a candidate.
He said last week that he's committed to serving out his term.
"I love my job," he said. "There's a lot to do and I'm more focused than ever."
Former Mayor Lantigua did not return a phone call for comment about whether he is going to run.
He said in a story in September 2018 that people had been asking him to run for mayor.