Plenty of activities provided an for a jam packed Fourth of July included a pancake breakfast served by the town’s firemen, the annual horribles parade, a concert, games in the park, and of course the annual road race.
Temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s did little to throw shade on the day’s events.
According to the Andover website, the tradition of the Fourth of July horribles parade dates back to the early 1800s. The tradition waned and was resurrected in 1970 by the Andover Service Club. In 1982 there was another revival of the Fourth’s celebrations by the nonprofit Committee for Patriotic Observances.
The original parades were more an adult political satirical event, which featured floats and marchers spoofing officials or others dressed as hobos with carriages decorated with junk.
Today’s more modern stroll features a patriotic flavor of floats, children in costumes, decorated bikes and doll carriages, even dogs dressed up in the country’s red, white and blue festive garb.