ANDOVER — Eight years ago, a roof collapsed under the weight of snow at the horse farm on Jenkins Road, forcing the facility to close.
Previously part of Flying Horse Stables, the farm will be reopening this month under a new name and new management.
Now called Andover Equestrian, it will be the second location of the farm, which has been operating in North Reading for the past four years.
Owner Marissa Gough, 35, said the revived spot will offer full boarding, private riding lessons, a summer camp and birthday parties. She estimates two instructors on staff, including herself, and two part-time employees.
Gough said the property has a 20-stall barn, a tack room, lounge and an indoor arena. Permits are being sought for an outdoor arena and a cross country course.
The Herald Parker Trail system is nearby, meaning access to those trails, too.
The facility is slated to open this month.
Gough says horse back riding is enticing to many for the challenge and calming impact of being around animals.
Gough started in the sport when she was about 10 years old.
“I really like the outside, I like working with my hands and I love horses,” she said. “I love working with little kids, seeing them light up when they are around the horses.”
