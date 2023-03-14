LAWRENCE — Two dozen high school interns are cultivating their interest in the health care industry and gaining career experience through a new internship with Lawrence General Hospital.
Students who attend Lawrence High School, Greater Lawrence Technical High School, Notre Dame Christo Rey High School and Central Catholic High School will assist in various hospital departments, including the emergency center, maternity and pediatrics, according to officials.
The program was developed by LGH President and CEO Deborah Wilson and Joanna de Pena, founder of Top Notch Scholars, a mentoring and leadership program for young adults.
“Lawrence General Hospital has a proud history of helping young people in our community learn from Lawrence General mentors, build their network and gain experience in health care,” said Wilson. “While we’ve welcomed interns from area schools for a long time, this partnership with Top Notch Scholars marks the first time working with a youth leadership and development program and we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors to this enthusiastic group.”
De Pena said LGH is a “workforce leader in the community so when President Wilson approached Top Notch, we knew it was a natural fit. It just makes sense.”
Dr. Luis Quiel, Lawrence General’s hospitalist program director, had an inspiring conversation with LHS student Kasdaniel Reyes, 16. Reyes then opted to enroll in the internship program and has aspirations of becoming a surgeon.
“It’s one thing to see the hospital and wonder if it’s possible, but when we bring nurses and doctors to our office speak to our kids, or our kids have the opportunity for real life experience through an internship, it becomes possible,” de Peña said.
