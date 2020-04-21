BOSTON — The state's hospitals are hemorrhaging more than $46 million a day as they battle the COVID-19 virus outbreak, and more relief is needed to keep them afloat, according to a trade group.
The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, which represents 70 hospitals, estimates that Massachusetts' acute care hospitals and affiliated physician groups are collectively losing more than $1.4 billion a month.
"These staggering figures does not take into account the added costs hospitals are shouldering related to COVID-19, including purchases of new equipment, supplies and resources to expand capacity," Steve Walsh, the association's president, said in a statement.
Collectively the state's hospitals could lose an estimated $5 billion through July, according to the association.
One of the financial biggest hits to hospitals has been the state's temporary ban on elective surgeries, which was intended to free up intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients.
Last week the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of Registered Nurses and American Hospital Association issued a statement saying hospitals should be allowed to resume elective surgery if there have been 14 straight days of reductions in the number of virus cases.
"Many patients have had their needed, but not essential, surgeries postponed due to the pandemic," the groups said. "When the first wave of this pandemic is behind us, the pent-up patient demand for surgical care may be immense, and health care organizations, physicians and nurses must be prepared to meet this demand."
Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that despite initial fears, the the state's hospitals "will not be overwhelmed" by the virus. He said government mandated closures, social distancing and other efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have been successful.
Baker has pumped more than $800 million into MassHealth, the state's Medicaid program, to help support safety-net hospitals during the outbreak.
The CARES Act, the emergency law passed by Congress, provided $100 billion to help hospitals and health care providers address the pandemic.
"Even with the funding dedicated to date, hospitals stand to lose billions," Walsh said. "Economic relief is absolutely crucial to the stability and survival of our hospitals and their long-term missions on behalf of patients and communities."
Many hospitals have tightened their belts even as they struggle to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.
Lawrence General, for example, furloughed at least 160 employees as a cost-saving measure.
Still, in a letter to Baker, the Massachusetts Nurses Association accused some hospitals of using the crisis as "an excuse to shed staffing costs and improve the hospital’s bottom line."
"Instead of retraining and utilizing staff to respond to the COVID-19 surge, hospitals are cancelling shifts, furloughing staff or laying them off while collecting additional money from the state and federal government," the group wrote. "There is no justification for staff reductions in light of this funding and the crisis at hand."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com