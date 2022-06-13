More than 1,000 patients are stuck in Massachusetts hospitals waiting to be transferred to nursing homes and other facilities — in some cases for months — amid a lack of beds and other factors, according to a scathing new report.
The report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found that delays in patient discharges to a variety of post-acute care settings have become a “growing challenge” for the state’s hospitals and post-acute care providers.
The survey of hospitals, which was conducted in May, found 1,066 patients waiting between one and six months to be discharged from 44 hospitals to a skilled nursing facility, long-term acute care hospital, rehabilitation facility or a home health agency. Another 44 patients were waiting more than six months for discharge to one of those facilities, according to the report’s authors.
“While such issues were significant before the pandemic, COVID-19 exacerbated the situation and created a large volume of patients who are ready for discharge from hospitals but cannot find an appropriate bed in a post-acute care setting,” the report states. “In some cases, patients who require specialized post-acute care services wait weeks or even months to find an appropriate bed or service.”
The north of Boston region — which includes Lawrence General Hospital, Salem Hospital and Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport — reported the third highest number of patients awaiting discharge, or 157, according to the report.
The number of patients waiting for discharge to skilled nursing facilities with dementia diagnoses has increased by 71% since March, the report notes.
The MHA report attributes the discharge bottleneck to a range of factors, including private insurance barriers, such as delayed responses or denial of authorization requests.
“Another major contributing factor to the ‘throughput’ problem is that skilled nursing facilities, and other post-acute providers, are facing staffing shortages, meaning that while a bed may be available, the workers to staff them are in short supply,” they wrote.
The report’s authors noted the Baker administration has recently taken steps to expand capacity at short-term rehabilitation facilities across the state, but said the sheer volume of patients who need post-acute care has “continued unabated.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of patients are still being “boarded” in emergency rooms across the state as they await beds in mental health facilities.
As of last Monday, there were 660 patients — including 156 children — awaiting beds in psychiatric facilities, according to the hospital association weekly report.
Much of the problem has to do with a lack of staffing, the report’s authors note, with more than 350 psychiatric beds taken off line in recent years.
Under state and federal health care guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
