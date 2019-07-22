Hot air balloon makes pit stop in Andover

ANDOVER — A hot air balloon landed along Route 125 north Monday, providing morning commuters with an unusual sight, according to Massachusetts state police.
The silver hot air balloon, called New Horizon, was created by artist Doug Aitken and is part of an event hosted by The Trustees, according to Kristi Perry, director of public relations for that organization.
Perry said the balloon took flight from The Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover and a couple journalists were on board.
After flying over North Andover for almost an hour, the pilot searched for a place to land when winds started to change and opted for a patch of green space along Route 125 near the intersection of Route 28, Perry said.
A safe landing was completed and Perry said the balloon was deflated and packed up for transport. There were no injuries.
The balloon is traveling across the state as part of The Trustees’ event.
The Trustees is a non-profit land conservation and historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving natural and historical places in Massachusetts.
State police said the balloon landed at 8:07 a.m. and did not affect morning traffic.