Hot air balloons make morning landings in Methuen

METHUEN — It's a bird, it's a plane ... it's a hot air balloon — or two, or three, or four.
A trio of hot air balloons floated into and over a neighborhood off Howe Street Friday morning, surprising and delighting residents as they were out walking their dogs or enjoying breakfast. A fourth balloon was also aloft but its landing spot remains, well, up in the air.
At about 7:30 a.m., one resident said she was walking her dog when she saw the top of a yellow balloon floating above the rooflines of homes on Phoebe Street.
Then she watched, transfixed, as the eyes, nose and mouth of a giant smiley face rose into view before landing in a small clearing nearby.
The balloon belonged to Tony Sica of High Five Ballooning in Derry, New Hampshire. He and three other balloons had lifted off from a site in Salem, New Hampshire, earlier in the morning.
Sica said he and balloonist Jason Boucher of Infinity and Beyond Balloons in Chester, New Hampshire, both landed their balloons in the Howe Street neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. after taking paying passengers for a ride.
Two families from Salem, Massachusetts, celebrating a pending marriage, were in the basket of Sica's balloon.
Sica, a licensed balloon pilot since 1995, said it's best to go up early in the morning because the wind is usually calm.
He said the landing was planned and that he's landed in the area before because there is a clearing and the utility wires are all underground.
"It was a soft landing," he said, noting that people came out of their homes taking pictures and asking questions. "People loved it."
He said he was in a group of three balloons but that a fourth one was also in the area. While three of the four balloons landed in the development, he wasn't sure where the fourth landed.
"Most of our landings are residential because there aren't as many trees," he said. "We've been over there before."
He said a crew on the ground in a chase vehicle showed up shortly after and they dismantled the balloon from the basket and were gone in about 10 minutes.
Methuen police Lt. James Gunter said police got a call Friday morning from a woman on Phoebe Street reporting the balloons. Police checked out the situation and determined there were "no issues to report."