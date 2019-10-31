SALEM, Mass. – Revelers at this year’s Haunted Happenings got an unexpected treat of warm weather and just a little rain despite earlier predictions of a wash-out.
“Little wind, no rain, 70 degrees,” said executive director of Creative Collective John Andrews. “It is a little rough start with the weather but this is actually pretty beautiful.”
With earlier weather predictions for a soggy Thursday, many annual visitors of Salem’s Haunted Happenings almost did not make the trip.
“I wasn’t going to come because of the weather,” said Sharon Little of Londonderry, New Hampshire, who was dressed up as Baroness Wilibee Evenrue with a baby doll in arm.
“But Mr. Bones enticed me, so I am here,” said Little.
Mr. Bones, a.k.a Craig Marciano of Woburn, has been sporting a skeleton mask and a full-wing suit for six years at Salem’s annual event.
“Despite the rain right now, let’s go,” said Marciano, flapping his wings and moving his head from side to side.
“I love scaring little kids, I love scaring adults,” said Marciano, “It is the spirit of Halloween.”
As families and friends filed into the train from Beverly Depot to make their commute to the city, each had a different expectation for what the events of the evening would be like.
For a family from California, spending Halloween in Salem was fulfilling a lifelong dream to see the sites where “Hocus Pocus” was filmed. For a young Alaskan resident dressed as the Joker, it was his chance to catch Batman.
The Salem Satan, dressed in red with a sign that reads “Free Hugs from Satan,” has noticed a decline in costumed spectators since he first started coming to Salem in 2010.
“I kind of miss people decked out in their costumes,” said the Salem Satan, unmasked as Dan Lavoie of Bangor, Maine “It looks like it is just getting down to the street performers.”
Whatever the reason for visiting during the city’s busiest time of year, locals are amazed by how the crowds have maintained throughout the week.
“It has been a really busy season so far,” said Executive Director of Salem Main Streets Kylie Sullivan. “We have had six weekends of Halloween.”
Sullivan estimated the city sees over 20,000 people from all across the world throughout the course of October.
From road closures to timing of events, Sullivan said, “the city has done a really good job of being proactive about a lot of things this year.”
“As crazy as it got this month, it never felt unmanageable and it never felt unmanaged,” said Andrews.
As of 8:30 p.m., there were no arrests.
“We feel safe and the feeling safe allows us to produce better events,” he continued.
While this year’s crowds were slim compared to previous ones, the city is already anticipating next year’s numbers with the holiday being on a Saturday during a full moon.
“I have really strong sights and idea on 2020 at this point,” said Andrews.
