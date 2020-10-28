LAWRENCE — Confidential tips to an arson hotline led to the arrest of a Lawrence man who investigators believe set a fire early Saturday morning on Andover Street.
Carlos Martinez, 43, 366 Mt. Vernon St., was arrested and charged Tuesday night with attempting to burn a building, malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering to commit a felony and larceny of property valued under $250, according to the state fire marshal's office.
He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Lawrence District Court.
Martinez is charged in connection with a small fire that occurred early Saturday morning at an occupied building at 358-360 Andover St.
The fire, which was detected early, was quickly extinguished by Lawrence firefighters, said fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
On Tuesday, investigators released two surveillance videos and asked for the public's help identifying the person in the picture. They asked anyone who had information about the fire, "or saw someone or something between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in this area to call the Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 682-9229.”
Moriarty noted the fire occurred in an apartment building at a time when many people were asleep.
While under arrest and held on $10,000 bail, Martinez was not arraigned Wednesday because Lawrence District Court was closed.
The court closed Tuesday morning for "disinfecting" after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. Lawrence District Court is expected to re-open Thursday, officials said.
Moriarty thanked "members of the community who came forward confidentially to assist the investigation."
Police Chief Roy Vasque echoed similar sentiments. "Helping us identify Mr. Martinez from videos was key to a quick arrest of this man who put many people in harm's way."
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said "tips to the state's arson hotline were helpful in solving the case."
The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information.
The reward program is funded by the property and casualty insurance underwriting companies of Massachusetts.
Lawrence police detectives, investigators from the Lawrence Fire Department and troopers assigned to the state fire marshal's office investigated.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.