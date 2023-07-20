LAWRENCE — Massachusetts has the lowest vacancy rate in the nation, 2.7%.
That’s not good.
“Which means we need more housing, and we need it fast,” Edward Augustus, the state’s new Housing Secretary, said Tuesday in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune.
Augustus was at 20-30 Island St. in Lawrence at a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking for 80 units of affordable housing being built by Lawrence CommunityWorks.
Augustus said the state’s acute housing shortage is the reason why there is a crisis in the emergency shelter system with people staying in motels and hotels.
There are 20,000 people statewide in emergency shelters, he said.
Also, people who are part of the core workforce are pressed and unnerved by the housing crunch.
Especially in the Merrimack Valley’s largest city, Lawrence, with its 89,000 people.
“Because we have a lot of people who are housing insecure, who are doubled up, who are afraid that they are not going to have an option to stay in the community that they can afford,” Augustus said.
“And they are usually part of our essential workforce. They may work in a hospital. They may work in a supermarket. They may work in a school district. They want a place to stay close to work, close to family, that they can afford.”
It can be difficult to pinpoint the vacancy percentages by community, said Augustus, Massachusetts’ first housing secretary in the past 30 years.
“Because people might live in Andover, in North Andover or Lawrence — people will move around based on where the opportunities are for housing,” he said.
