Amid the once-again-intensifying pandemic, we asked locals: What are you doing for Thanksgiving and how is it different from usual?
"As gut-wrenching as this may be, one of the most obvious ways to mitigate further spread will be for as many people as possible to stay home this holiday season. We'll be creating many new family traditions with our children, such as gratitude journals and 'wishbone' scavenger hunts."
— Christine Lehoullier, Derry, N.H.
"This year it's just my husband and myself, our two daughters, our son, a son-in-law and two toddler grandchildren. We'll celebrate with our immediate family and plan to have our Thanksgiving dinner outside on the patio. Everyone is on board with this and feels this adds another layer of comfort."
— Toni Sapienza-Donais, Haverhill School Committee member
"Thanksgiving has always been a time to give thanks and for us count our blessings. However, this year, I think it's a good time for us to dig a little deeper to realize just how lucky, how blessed, we truly are for the basic things in life like good health and family. Eating turkey while on a Zoom call may seem awkward, but at least we can see our loved ones. Some folks aren't as fortunate ... With family, we will bundle up, wear a mask and gather outside to enjoy dessert — 6 feet apart."
— Marianne Leonard Cashman, Andover
"We usually have a fairly big group, but this year just a small group of four people. We are keeping our circle very small. Best to be safe."
— Kim Gallerani Moriarty, RN, director of emergency services, Lawrence General Hospital
"Due to COVID, my husband and I will be spending Thanksgiving together at home instead of at a family gathering. It's disappointing, because Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, but we feel that health and safety have to come first."
— Rebecca Sanborn, Derry, N.H.
"We're all (family members who usually have large gathering) staying in our own homes but we'll be celebrating together on FaceTime or Zoom. What's sad is that we only get to see each other once or twice a year but we're making the sacrifice this year so we can all be together again and healthy."
— Jillian Knox, Haverhill