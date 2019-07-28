LAWRENCE — Police Chief Roy Vasque, at the urging of the City Council, with the support of Mayor Dan Rivera, and incorporating input from residents at public meetings, wrote an eight-page set of regulations governing the deployment and use of dozens of security cameras set up around the city.
The cameras were installed earlier this year, but the regulations were just finally approved by the council June 18. The regulations go into effect Aug. 16.
The purpose of the cameras, according to the regulations, is to "create a safe and secure environment as well as to protect the health, safety and welfare of all those who live, work, visit and transact business" in the city.
The cameras have been placed "strategically" throughout the city to assist the police department in detecting and deterring crime, "manage emergency response situations (including natural and mandmade disasters)."
The cameras are for "crime prevention, scene reconstruction and evidence gathering."
The cameras will also be used, the document says, "to identify, apprehend and prosecute offenders, provide evidence for criminal and civil court actions, assist police in maintaining good public order and assist emergency personnel."
The cameras will "not be used," according to the regulations, to "invade the privacy of individuals, survey the interior of private premises except as could be seen from the outside with a naked eye, harass and intimidate any individual or group, or, finally, for the sole purpose of viewpoint surveillance."
The chief and police department are responsible for the "storage, maintenance and reproduction of the images. It is also responsible for evidentiary chains of custody for court actions."
Two types of devices have been installed: Fixed cameras and those with "pan-tilt-zoom capability to survey a wider range of view and/or a closer view."
The camera locations are supposed to be marked in a conspicuous manner, with a "city of Lawrence logo clearly visible informing the general public that the camera is monitoring and recording."
Sound is not being recorded.
The system runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with monitoring devices in the Communications Center on the first floor of the police headquarters.
Only certain members of the department are allowed to manipulate the cameras, and they must have passwords to access the system.
The cameras can only view what is in the public's view, unless there is a search warrant or life-threatening situation, in which case a police report must be filed to say why the camera was used for this purpose.
Superior officers and detectives will be trained in how to use the system.
Recordings are stored for no more than 30 days.
The city will reproduce images "pursuant to the Public Records Law of Massachusetts." Private citizens can make requests to see a portion of a video by completing a Surveillance Video Request Form.
There is also a process for court and law enforcement requests.