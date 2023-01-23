ANDOVER — On a cold January Saturday, a dozen or so hearty individuals gathered in the parking lot outside Ward Reservation — bundled up and carrying different types of magnifying devices.
Their goal this weekend was to identify trees — a task made more difficult by both the season, and the recent snow that had disguised the path they would soon follow.
Leading the intrepid group was naturalist Roland “Boot” Boutwell.
“I wear my name tag on my feet,” said , who was leading the group as a volunteer for the Trustees of Reservations.
Before the group could leave the parking lot, Boutwell had already identified the first tree of the day: an oak planted in the lot. The oak stood tall with droopy, brown leaves. Boutwell called this phenomenon marcescence, defined as “withered but persistent.”
One theory why some trees carry these withered leaves, said Boutwell, is that they may protect the buds from being eaten. While the oak’s lowest branch reached above any deer, he said, larger, prehistoric animals would have had an easier time reaching lower branches.
In order to determine the kind of oak, look at the lobes on the leaves, said Boutwell. White oaks have rounded lobes, while red and black oaks have more sharp points on their lobes.
“Angels have wings, devils have horns,” he added. “By and large if you see an oak with nice rounded lobes in eastern Massachusetts, you can be pretty sure you have got an eastern white oak.”
He added that marcescent leaves can also be found on members of the beech family.
Still in the parking lot, the group stopped at a yellow birch. The first major difference between types of birch is the color. White birch and gray birch are whiter, while yellow birch and black birch are darker said Boutwell. To further differentiate between birches, look at how the bark peels, he said. A black birch’s bark does not peel, while yellow birch’s bark does.
Kate McHugh of Andover said she thinks the walk “should be required” for everyone.
“Trees are connected to life,” she said.
McHugh said the walk was teaching her that trees can be identified at any time during the year.
“I don’t have to wait until things are in bloom to identify them,” she said.
While stopped at a red maple, Boutwell gave this insight: “There is something red about a red maple at any season.”
This could include twigs, buds or simply leaves in the fall.
After a few stops the group headed into the woods. There they took a boardwalk through a swamp, occasionally ducking to avoid snow laden branches that arched over the path at head height.
John Pastore of East Kingston, New Hampshire, has been on a few walks with Boutwell before.
“I love Boot’s walks,” he said. “I learn something new every time.”
This time it was that “black oaks have hairy armpits.”
Pastore was referring to small hairs that cover black oak buds.
Alison Simcox of Wakefield said she was impressed with how “accessible” the information was.
“He is able to talk in a very approachable way,” Simcox said. “No question is dumb.”
The group looked at around a dozen trees Saturday.
The walk was organized by The Trustees, a nonprofit that works on preservation and conservation of land in Massachusetts. To sign up for future events visit: thetrustees.org.
