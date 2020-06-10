METHUEN — As bad as the economic shutdown has been, there may a bright side.
Highway projects like the Howe Street bridge reconstruction are getting done in record time with minimal traffic disruption.
With nobody commuting to work, school or visiting shopping centers due to the coronavirus crisis, construction crews have been able to get work done at all hours of the day and night unimpeded by lines of drivers.
"The only positive to COVID-19 is there was less traffic," Mayor Neil Perry said, adding that the Howe Street Bridge project finished three weeks early.
"They were ahead of schedule because, at my request, they added a shift," Perry continued, meaning they worked overnight as well as during the daytime hours.
The project was needed after an over-height excavator being towed on a trailer on Route 213 eastbound struck the bridge July 10, 2019.
The arm of the excavator damaged the concrete fascia beam and the next two interior beams. Emergency repairs were made to allow traffic to safely travel through the area, but MassDOT remained concerned about the extent of the damage.
A highway engineer told the City Council in February that when the excavator arm hit the bridge, the damage was so severe the state thought about closing it altogether. But a temporary beam was put in place, one lane was closed, and plans were formulated to fix the damage.
Also in February, the engineer said the project would last three months, starting March 15 and ending June 15. But there were additional complications when the main beam being manufactured in Vermont was delayed because the plant it was being made in was shut down due to the coronavirus.
While in Massachusetts the work on the highway bridge was deemed essential, if not an actual emergency, in Vermont the work, at least initially, was not considered essential during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis.
State officials intervened and the beam was released to Massachusetts and installed in mid-April.
Another challenge was the presence of a water main that uses the bridge to cross Route 213. That water main is pretty much the only way water reaches that part of Methuen, leading engineers to use extreme caution while rebuilding the bridge.
State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver praised the quick work in getting the bridge back up to safety standards.
“I want to thank the MassDOT crews and staff for their response to the initial bridge strike and for rapidly implementing the design and completing these comprehensive repairs,” he said. “We appreciated the patience of the public while the traffic restrictions for the work were in place and are glad to have worked so closely with the city of Methuen to complete these emergency repairs."
Perry agreed, praising both the state and the contractor — NEL of Middleton — for "the collaboration and efficiency ... in accelerating the repair work for the Howe Street Bridge. We were able to minimize the timeline and the impact to the citizens of Methuen by expanding the initial repair plan, and appreciated the regular weekly communication and updates from MassDOT.”