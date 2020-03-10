METHUEN — Get ready for gridlock.
Starting Sunday night at 8 p.m., work is scheduled to begin on the Howe Street bridge repair project.
The bridge was damaged last July, when an oversized excavator being hauled on a flatbed trailer smashed into the Route 213 overpass. At first the damage was thought to be so severe that engineers considered shutting down the entire bridge.
After studying the problem, however, just one lane was closed and a beam installed on the deck of the bridge to shore up the structure.
Because of the extent of the damage, Massachusetts Department of Transportation engineers pushed to begin work on the $1.2 million project next week. The trucking company's insurance is paying $1 million of the repairs, with the remainder likely the subject of litigation, according to a MassDOT engineer who made a presentation at a recent City Council meeting.
According to a press release, work will be conducted nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. for three months.
Traffic on the bridge will be shifted to the east to maintain a single travel lane both northbound and southbound. Route 213 eastbound will be closed as needed during nighttime demolition of the beam and bridge deck.
All traffic will exit Route 213 eastbound at Exit 3, Pleasant Street/Howe Street, and follow the detour. The detour is as follows: Exit Route 213 east at Exit 3; turn left onto Pleasant Street; continue to Pleasant Valley Street; merge back onto Route 213.
Signs will be posted to guide drivers through the area.
"Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution," the press release said.
East District Councilor Steve Saba, who represents people living near the bridge, said the traffic around the bridge is bad enough without it being constricted to just two lanes.
"Even with the full bridge open, during peak times, it's a problem," he said, noting that the morning and evening commute has always created traffic headaches at the bridge.
He noted that many people who live off Howe Street on the north side of Route 213 need to use the bridge to get to the high school in the morning.
Meanwhile, people who live around the Loop need to use it to get to Comprehensive Grammar School.
"In the morning and afternoon rush hour, it will be brutal," he said. "Without construction it's bad. With construction, it will be even worse."
He added: "I think we're in for a long haul. This is a very heavily traveled bridge."