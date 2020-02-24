Howe Street bridge work may cause traffic headaches in Methuen

METHUEN — For three months starting March 15, the bottleneck that is the Howe Street overpass is going to become even worse than it already is.
As a result of an accident last summer when an excavator smashed into the bridge, one beam on the outside of the bridge was severely damaged and five other, inside beams, were also affected.
The damage to the outside beam is so severe, MassDOT engineer Bill Bernard told the Methuen City Council last Tuesday night, that emergency measures must be taken to repair the bridge.
"We are worried about that beam," said Bernard, in response to a question from a city councilor about why the work couldn't be done in the summer, when school is out and there is less traffic. "The cracks go up to the top of the beam. It's pretty scary."
Bernard presented a plan that calls for closing two lanes of the four-lane bridge while one side of the bridge is replaced.
The result will be one lane of traffic going north, the other lane headed south. Anticipating problems with busy, tricky intersections on either side of the bridge, engineers will be recalibrating the stoplights at those intersections so that they are coordinated and keep up traffic flow, according to Bernard.
While work is being done, usually at night, part of Route 213 will also be closed to prevent debris from landing on cars passing below. One contingency in the plan even calls for shutting the ramp from Route 213 west to Howe Street.
Last July, an oversized excavator being hauled on a flatbed behind a truck, smashed into the cement overpass over Route 213. At first the damage was thought to be so severe that engineers considered shutting down the entire bridge,
"At first, we were concerned," Bernard told the City Council.
When the arm of the excavator smashed into the bridge, it ripped into steel strands embedded in the concrete, he said. When those are exposed, he said, "it takes away the strength."
Now, just one lane on the southbound side of the bridge is closed, separated from traffic with Jersey barriers. A temporary fix has been put into place using a steel beam, Bernard said, but that is not a long-term solution.
The cost of repairs is about $1.2 million, he told the council, with $1 million coming from the trucking company's insurance.
"You'll have to sue to get the rest," he said.
Complicating the work is that there is a water main on the underside of the bridge.
He said message boards will be put up on Route 213 and on either side of the bridge, advising drivers about the hours of work and when the bridge may be reduced to one lane, depending on the work being done.