BOSTON — Dozens of public housing authorities in Massachusetts are getting a fresh infusion of federal funds to spruce up their properties and modernize aging infrastructure.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says Massachusetts cities and towns will get $88 million in grants this fiscal year as part of its latest round of local funding.
Most North of Boston communities will see a slight uptick from the previous year’s round of capital spending.
Lawrence will get more than $2.8 million while Beverly will get $351,141. Gloucester will receive $211,707 and Newburyport will get $83,457, according to the federal agency.
The Boston Housing Authority is getting nearly $29 million, the largest chunk of the Massachusetts grant funding.
The funding is part of $2.7 billion being awarded nationally.
HUD New England Regional Administrator David Tille said the grants will help communities “provide the best housing possible for their residents.”
Housing authorities can use the money for large-scale improvements such as new roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.
David Houlden, executive director of Gloucester’s Housing Authority, said the money is crucial for improving the city’s federally backed housing units and to make the properties more livable.
“We couldn’t maintain our federal housing if it wasn’t for this funding,” he said. “This is basically a lifeline to keep our properties in a good state for future generations.”
Like most communities with public housing, Gloucester also receives state housing funds and grants, and it works with local nonprofits to expand low-income housing options.
The city plans to use a portion of its HUD money to upgrade electrical systems and make other improvements at the 72-unit Willowood Gardens development, Houlden said.
The need for affordable housing has steadily increased, he said, and most of the state’s public housing authorities are wrestling with long wait lists.
“I’ve never seen a demand like what we’ve seen in the past three years,” said Houlden, who has worked in the field for four decades. “Our waiting lists have doubled.”
The demand has been exacerbated by skyrocketing housing costs and rising rents that made Massachusetts one of the most expensive markets in the country.
Despite increased HUD funding, the Trump administration wants to eliminate affordable housing programs and shift the funding responsibility to state and local governments.
President Donald Trump’s proposed 2021 budget recommends eliminating the community development block grant, which supports affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families.
It also proposes slashing annual contributions to two affordable housing programs — the Housing Trust Fund and Capital Magnet Fund. Both are currently funded through money the federal government collects from home mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
HUD previously proposed replacing the block grant with the opportunity zone program, which Congress passed in 2017 as part of the tax reform bill, but Congress rejected the move.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Eagle-Tribune. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
HUD’s FY2020 Capital Fund Grants
Lawrence Housing Authority $2,843,078
Lynn Housing Authority $1,253,464
Gloucester Housin g Authority $211,707
Newburyport Housing Authority $83,457
Beverly Housing Authority $351,141
Salem Housing Authority $78,028
Methuen Housing Authority $104,563
North Andover Housing Authority $217,543
Danvers Housing Authority $186,314
Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.