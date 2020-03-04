Huge gap in supply and demand for preventive products

There’s plenty of milk and eggs. This time, New Englanders have cleared shelves of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.
Most area stores — including Walgreens, CVS, Target and Market Basket — are struggling to keep up with demand for sanitizing products as cases of coronavirus pop up in the U.S.
As of Wednesday, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there were 92,943 reported cases of the respiratory illness globally, and 3,160 deaths.
A total of 80 cases across the U.S. have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Half of them were unconfirmed as of press time for this article.
The impacts close to home are obvious.
At a North Andover CVS, there’s an a conspicuous empty shelf between aerosols and spray bottles of germ-fighters. It’s where disinfecting wipes should be.
A store employee shook her head when asked about it; the location cannot keep up with the demand.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly advised people to wipe down commonly touched surfaces. And if lathering hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds is not doable after coming into contact with another person or shared object, gel-based hand sanitizers are best.
A spokesperson for CVS corporate said in a statement Wednesday, “We are working with our suppliers to meet customer demand for hand sanitizers and masks.”
The need to limit the sale of products that are in high demand is “under review,” according to the spokesperson.
Others have already taken that step.
Though it has no locations in New England, the Kroger grocery chain has implemented a ration system for certain products.
“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu-related products to five per order,” a statement on the company’s website reads.
They can’t even say if they will be able to fulfill each request.
“Your order may be modified at the time of pickup or delivery,” according to the statement.
A sign at the North Andover Market Basket, propped on a display of soap, thanks customers for their patience while hand sanitizer remains out of stock.
Target CEO Brian Cornell provided an update to workers during a corporate meeting this week.
“We’re monitoring the situation hour by hour as conditions evolve,” he said.
He described “aggressive shopping across the country” in Target stores, and expects it to continue over the next few weeks.
“So, we’re working closely with our domestic vendors, with our partners to make sure that we’re elevating inventory in preparation for what we think is going to be a continued demand for stock-up items,” he said.