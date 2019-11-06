Human, mechanical error slow vote tally in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Final election results were delayed by five or six hours and weren't available until the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday because of a software problem with the city's new voting machines and because the election warden in District B, Precinct 1, forgot to count 57 absentee ballots, according to City Clerk Bill Maloney.
While Methuen and Haverhill had their votes counted less than an hour after the polls closed, it took Maloney and his team until well after midnight to tabulate the final vote count. And Lawrence had a much lower turnout than the neighboring cities -- about 15 percent compared to Haverhill's 25 percent and Methuen's 28 percent. Both of those cities had mayoral races, which usually draws more voters, while Lawrence had just a city council vote, a truncated school committee vote, and a vote for three members of the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee.
Even now, the final count hasn't been tallied, Maloney said, because the city still needs to count provisional ballots (those that are challenged at the precinct on election day) and write-in votes as well as the uncounted absentee ballots from District B, Precinct 1.
"It won't affect the outcome," Maloney said. The final results, he said, "will be consistent with" what's already been reported.
Nonetheless, Mayor Dan Rivera laid the blame for the problems squarely on the shoulders of the city clerk.
Rivera approved spending $180,000 earlier this year on new voting machines. At the time, city councilors and other city activists proclaimed that the new machines would usher in a new era of elections without questions or delays. Over the years, the city has been plagued with election day problems. During the election in 2017, Secretary of State William Galvin sent an observer to the city to look for anything illegal or irregular.
Rivera said that even though he approved spending money on the new machines, he still thinks the problem lies with the city clerk.
"It's never been the machines," Rivera said. "It's always been the person who runs the elections."
In Lawrence, Maloney, by city charter, works for the city council, and can only be removed by a two-thirds's vote of the council. He is the person in charge of city elections, even though the city also has an elections division, staffed by nearly a half-dozen people in the basement of city hall.
Rivera actually praised the work of Richard Reyes, who is the head of the elections division, although he works for Maloney.
"Richard has been doing what he's supposed to do," Rivera said.
He also said a lot of cities and towns use the same machines Lawrence had used for years.
"Boston uses the same machines we used to have, and they don't have any problems," he said.
Rivera and Maloney have never seen eye-to-eye. Soon after Rivera got elected, he threatened to fire the city clerk. But a vote for his removal never went before the city council, according to Marc Laplante, who was reelected Tuesday to represent District F.
Laplante said, however, he looked forward to a report from the city clerk on what happened during this week's election.
"This was a very low turnout election," Laplante said. "The next ones will be much larger and those machines will be put through their paces. We need to find out how they were run."
City Councilor Ana Levy, who pushed for the purchase of the new machines for several years, said she didn't think Tuesday night's problems could be blamed on the machines.
"It was not the machines," she said. "It was a problem with the voting list."
She said that the books used to check people in and out did not have the same number at the end of the night as voting machines.
"There was some kind of discrepancy," she said. "When they counted at the end, the amount they counted was completely different than the voting machine count."
The discrepancy occurred at the precinct housed in the Mary Immaculate Residential Community, 189 Maple St., according to Maloney.
He said that a new warden at District B, Precinct 1, forgot to feed absentee ballots into the machine, which led to the miscount at the end of the night.
"I got a call from the warden," he said. "She said she found some absentee ballots that didn't get put through the machines."
Normally, Maloney said, experienced elections wardens understand that during a lull in voting they should insert the absentee ballots in the machines.
The way it works, he said, is that a clerk takes the ballot out of the marked envelope, reads the name of the voter aloud so it can be heard by the people recording voters on the written lists, and then inserts the ballot into the machine.
In this case, the warden overlooked the box of absentee ballots and at the end of the night, shut the voting machines off and began packing up.
That's when she noticed the uncounted ballots and called Maloney.
"She said, 'Oh my goodness, what do I do?'" Maloney said.
He said he went right over to the precinct and together they did a hand-count of the 57 absentee ballots.
Meanwhile, things got worse when Maloney realized that he was unable to read the reports on the new machines because the company that sold the machines to the city had changed the software without telling the city.
"They switched horses on us," he said. "They didn't create a program that was legible. We couldn't read the names."
He said he called the company at about 11 p.m., someone showed up at 12:30 a.m., and fixed the problem so the reports could be read.
"He fixed it, eliminated the shadows and backgrounds so it was readable," he said.
He said the problems encountered were "not unusual" and that he followed all the proper steps to maintain the integrity of the election.