LAWRENCE — Around 350 people, across 12 sites, took part in an effort to clean up parks on Saturday.
The cleanup was undertaken by Groundwork Lawrence, a local nonprofit, and its volunteers.
Around 40 volunteers were cleaning up around Campagnone Park alone.
“I think it was amazing turnout,” said Jonathan Guzman, external affairs manager for Groundwork Lawrence.
The volunteers at Campagnone Park were spread out around the park.
“We are getting debris first and then any kind of biodegradable, branches, sticks stuff like that,” said Jim Hall of Chelmsford. “Part of taking care of our community.”
Hall was there as part of a sponsorship with his employer Shaws.
“We are having a good time out here, it’s a good group,” he said.
“We decided to volunteer and do something for the community,” said Maritza Pena, Lawrence. “Cleaning the park, why not.”
She said they had taken bottles, plastic and glass from the park.
Representatives from the Lawrence Public Library were also there giving out snacks, gloves and information about library programs.
“We saw some people with their bare hands,” said Yanillo Duran, who works for the library.
He added that some people just passing by had joined in.
The cleanup also took place at a couple of sites located around rivers in Lawrence.
