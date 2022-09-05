LAWRENCE — Shawarma was served, dabkeh was showcased and fun was had by all at the 50th annual Lebanese Mahrajan celebration at St. Anthony Maronite Church over the weekend.
The mahrajan, which means “festival” in Lebanese, lived up to its name as hundreds of people poured into the church at 145 Amesbury St. for the event, which featured live music, children’s games, raffles, free cooking and belly dancing classes and of course plenty of homemade food and pastry.
Popular Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine was served, with spices for some dishes shipped directly from Lebanon. Lebanese desserts, wine and liquor was also be available. Dabkeh, a form of traditional line dancing, was also showcased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.