LAWRENCE — An army of at least 200 public works employees showed up in Methuen on Thursday for the funeral procession of Marcos “Tony” Antonio Ruiz-Rodriguez, who was shot dead while filling potholes in Lawrence on Jan. 15.
The crews of men and women traveled from all parts of New England in dump trucks and pick-ups branded with their municipality's logo. They shared more than signature neon work vests and work boots; many had stories about their own fallen co-workers.
“Our lives are on the line every day,” said Watertown DPW employee Ken Anderson. “There’s a lot of major equipment and less than ideal weather conditions. We’re yelled at usually, people speed close by to where we’re working because they’re frustrated, the list goes on.”
News of Ruiz-Rodriguez’s death on the job spread quickly, and as they have before, workers near and far wanted to show up for one of their own.
While Ruiz-Rodriguez’s casket was placed into a hearse at Cataudella Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen, the visiting DPW workers parked their trucks on both sides of the road to honor it.
For Anderson and his friend Matt Nadeau, who works for the Rowley DPW, the gathering was a powerful reminder of a 2018 tragedy.
“We did this for Coady’s Towing,” said Nadeau, referring to a late-night highway crash in 2017 that killed a tow truck driver working in the breakdown lane on Interstate 495. “It’s unfortunate to do this twice in two years, but it’s good for the public to see the show of support for our fallen brothers.”
When it comes to Ruiz-Rodriguez’s death, investigators do not believe he was the intended target of mid-afternoon gunfire, according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
As of Thursday, the day Ruiz-Rodriguez was laid to rest at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence, no arrests had been made in connection to his death.
A small group of men from Longmeadow — nearly two hours from Methuen — spoke Thursday of a 29-year-old DPW worker killed in 2017. He died instantly when the town snow plow he was driving was hit by a train while he tried to cross the tracks.
In Natick in 2014, a DPW worker was killed and another injured when a backhoe fell on them while they repaired a water main break, according to another group of men who trekked to Methuen this week.
Ruiz-Rodriguez was part of a four-man public works crew the day he died.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said they were “taking advantage of the good weather” to fill potholes on Andover Street, a heavily traveled stretch in the city.
He described Ruiz-Rodriguez as a “great employee who had been here many years.”
He noted public works employees are some of the hardest workers in the city "often doing thankless jobs."
"They are pushing snow, picking up trash, picking up needles," said Rivera.
Rivera, along with Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, attended Thursday’s funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
Ruiz-Rodriguez leaves behind his wife Ivonne Maldonado, daughter Anaseidy Ruiz, son Marcos A. Ruiz Jr., five sisters, three brothers, nieces and nephews.