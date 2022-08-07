LAWRENCE — The scorching heat didn’t stop more than 200 kids from showing up for a community basketball tournament Saturday. The tournament, held at the O’Neill courts, was put on by state Rep. Frank Moran and the Lawrence Police Department.
Moran said that it was the 6th year of the event.
“It’s getting bigger and bigger every year,” he said.
Moran said the tournament was about fun as well as building relationships between the police and kids.
“Kids have so much fun with the police officers,” Moran said.
Moran said the Lawrence police took an active role in the tournament.
“They are actually involved, they are referees, they are coaches,” Moran said.
The tournament saw more than 40 teams competing, with ages ranging from 5 to 17, both boys and girls.
“Every kid in the tournament will walk out of here with a backpack with school supplies in it,” Moran said.
He added that they were also giving away raffle prizes including bikes and sneakers.
Heidi Gidy watched the tournament from afar, standing under the shade of a tree. She said it was her first time coming to the tournament. Her two sons, 15 and 11, were competing in the tournament.
Gidy said she was there “just to watch” and that she thought her two sons would do well in the tournament.
Sofia Roa stood against the fence watching the kids fly around the court. Roa called it a great event and said it was important for keeping the community together, “like a family.”
“This is good for our community, for our city,” Moran said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.