ANDOVER — Hundreds of children, with parents in tow, hopped on down to The Park on Saturday in search of hidden treasures left behind by a mischievous rabbit sometimes known as Peter Cottontail.
That’s right, the Easter Bunny had paid a visit to The Park overnight in advance — devilishly hiding more than 4,000 eggs. The event included not only a hunt for the colorful, treat-laden plastic orbs, but also music, games, arts and crafts and the always-popular face painting.
Fortunately, the Easter Bunny himself was on hand to oversee the action, sitting for pictures with lots of smiling children.
The event was run by Andover’s Department of Community Services.
