ANDOVER — Students, families, men, women and teenagers to senior citizens came out in droves for an abortions right protest in Shawsheen Square Tuesday evening, lining both sides of the road while holding handmade signs with phrases such as “Hands off, SCOTUS,” “Don’t take my rights away,” “Abortion is healthcare” and “Keep your policies off our bodies.”
The rally at the busy intersection of Routes 133 and 28 during rush hour was prompted by a draft of a Supreme Court opinion that was leaked to the media late Monday and which indicated the Supreme Court may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark, 1973 decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
More than 500 people showed up to voice their opinions and why the right to choose matters to them.
Adrianne Ramos, a North Andover resident, is a family law attorney and worries about what overturning the law means — especially for domestic violence and sexual abuse victims. She said she was concerned about how it would target minority communities and those unable to travel out of state or without the means for an abortion. But she also worries about her children and the implications toward all women.
“I am a mom,” Ramos said. “I am a wife. I have three girls and where does it end if we start with this? We have made so much progress for women in the last 50 years and this is a huge setback. This should be one of those inalienable rights. It should be a constitutional-level right. Frankly, the court found that years ago. To upset the precedent is astonishing.”
Phillips Academy student Eleanor DeHoog — one of many Phillips students who turned out — is concerned of what the abolishment of Roe v. Wade would mean for her home state of Louisiana.
“This is not just an issue for women, but for human rights,” DeHoog said. “I’m from a southern state and abortion care in Louisiana in itself is hard already. If Roe v. Wade is intact and it’s still this hard to get abortion care, if it’s overturned, it would be nearly impossible.”
Meredith and Chris Henry of Andover showed up with their two toddlers to support the cause and have their voices heard. Both wish they could do more, but wanted their children to see that they are out there trying to affect change for their future.
“It’s impossible not to come out here as we are living in a dystopian hellscape and it’s a very scary place right now,” Meredith Henry said. “We want our kids to see that we can make change.”
The event was organized by Andover Demoratic state Rep. Tram Nguyen, who posted to social media Tuesday afternoon calling for action.
“We are a very active community,” Nguyen said. “With the youth here, it’s so inspiring to see how motivated they are to know what’s at stake. Reproductive rights is healthcare. Gender rights is gender equality and making sure that we continue to push for reproductive care, reproductive freedom, the people here know what’s at stake.”
She went on to say that in Massachusetts, at least, abortion will remain a protected right.
“Thinking through constitutional rights and what that means, for them to give it back to a legislative branch with Congress and the Senate, I’m very worried for what it means for reproductive rights at the federal level,” Nguyen said. “I’ll be looking at it with my colleagues to see how we can protect it here at the very least in Massachusetts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.