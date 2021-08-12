METHUEN -- With an "excessive heat warning" in effect by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. Friday, Merrimack Valley residents sought out cool off.
In Methuen, Mayor Neil Perry opened the spigots -- literally -- as fire hydrants and splash pads were gushing cool water so kids could get some relief from the "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105," according to the NWS.
For Friday, the city will continue providing places for people to cool off, including the Gill Park splash pad, which is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A hydrant was open Thursday night at Comprehensive Grammar School until at least 7 p.m. and is scheduled to remain open Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A hydrant was also open Thursday night at the Marsh School until 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. Friday as well.
Meanwhile, for those just looking to beat the heat indoors, Nevins Memorial Library is open until 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Residents can also cool off at the Methuen Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 1 2:30 p.m. Friday.