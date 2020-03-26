LAWRENCE — Drivers who travel Interstate 495 can expect delays resulting from lane and ramp closures northbound and southbound in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover, beginning Monday, March 30.
MassDOT announced the closures will take place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue through the spring.
These temporary traffic impacts are necessary in order to allow crews to safely and effectively conduct construction operations including placement of pavement markings, MassDOT officials said.
Throughout these operations a minimum of two lanes of travel will be open northbound and southbound at all times. Detours will be in place for any ramp closures. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
This work is part of a $21.1 million-dollar resurfacing project along I-495 and is anticipated to be completed before the summer season.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect some delays, reduce speed and use caution.
The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
Visit mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
Download MassDOT's GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.