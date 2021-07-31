LAWRENCE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing the I-495 Lower Level Bridge over the Merrimack River in Lawrence will have multiple lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights.
The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, Aug. 1, and continuing through Friday morning, Aug. 13, at 5 a.m.
Lane closures are necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively make minor concrete repairs to the lower level of the bridge. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place.
Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
