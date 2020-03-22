Unsettled feelings have crept in where joy once ruled the day for these brides to be.
Tuesday, The Eagle-Tribune sought stories from couples whose wedding plans had been thwarted and jumbled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Five people soon responded.
Each account sounded notes of panic and disappointment.
Ultimately, their attitudes registered somewhere between hopefulness and resignation. Stubborn determination played a role.
Wedding dates left in limbo or postponed in a virus's shade lends new meaning to the words "for better or worse," as one of the brides put it.
Meanwhile, contingencies sprout amid mounting uncertainty over the pandemic's course.
A wedding planner's view
The namesake of Janie Haas Events of North Andover has been planning weddings for 42 years.
Matrimonials make up 60 percent of her business, the typical wedding planned for 150 to 200 guests.
The work usually starts a year in advance.
Planned first are top-tier items: the venue, music, photography, videography and floral arrangements. Those are followed later by designing the invitations, Save The Date printings, coasters, seating charts and table designations.
"It has been insane here," Haas said Tuesday in the wake of closures and limits imposed on gathering sizes.
"We are literally redoing every wedding," she said.
Haas said the most popular wedding months are in the fall, September, October and November. Next on the preference list comes May, June and August.
Moving spring wedding dates to fall triggers a domino effect, it being harder to reschedule to a busy time. Especially challenging are the weddings planned for outdoors.
Anyone planning a wedding between now and December is likely rethinking the date, she said.
Most people, especially those whose back-up plans succeed, arrive at an understanding that everyone's well being is foremost in a public health crisis, she said.
Initially, though, the blindsided couples feel shock and panic.
"How could this happen?" they wonder, Haas said.
Gina and Jamie
A box of Kleenex sits on the edge of a long coffee table in Gina Currao and Jamie Edson's living room.
Their sprightly Chihuahua, Ranger, a rescue dog from Arkansas — where his abusive owner broke his leg — bounces around in excitement before calming down and settling in for the early evening.
He's got shiny eyes and comical ears and is slated to be part of the wedding, bearing a ring (a facsimile) from his collar.
Led by Currao's nephew, Ranger will wear a slate-gray tux, same color as the six groomsmen.
The bride's six maids will be in purple — wisteria.
In a beautiful white dress will be Currao; her groom in the gray tuxedo.
Currao, a mental health counselor from Methuen and Edson, a Red Hat Software recruiter from Pelham, have been planning their wedding since they were engaged last year on June 29.
Edson had the engagement ring for a month and had planned on proposing to Currao during a vacation to Niagara Falls.
The ring, however, "was burning a hole in his pocket," and he popped the question at his house two weeks early, Currao said.
The couple has invited 130 people to their ceremony at Nashoba Winery in Bolton, guests coming from as far away as Texas and Florida and Washington state.
But now their May 16 wedding date is up in the air. They have been coordinating with winery managers and others, but because so many other couples are in the same rescheduling bind, Currao and Edson are trying to arrange a date in June.
"I am worried that this is going to be longer," Currao said.
Already, the bridal shower and bachelor party have been postponed. The honeymoon, a cruise to Mexico, Belize and Honduras, has been called off.
Gina loves her dress, a regular-size wedding gown that has been cut to fit her tiny stature. She hopes and prays to wear it May 16, she says.
Two weeks ago, her worst fear was wedding day rain.
The past two days she has been crying in their Dracut condo. Her fiance gives her his shoulder.
"She deserves a beautiful, perfect wedding," Edson said.
Betty and Robert
Betty Daggett, 51, a phlebotomist originally from Haverhill and now living in Newton, N.H., has come to marriage late.
Last year on June 1, Daggett's birthday, Robert McLoud proposed to her at the iconic Top of the Hub restaurant in Boston.
She and McLoud, who works in construction safety, were set to be married March 27, with the reception at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club.
Monday, she got a call from the wedding director.
Daggett needed to reschedule her date between June and December, due to crowd restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak, the director said.
She has chosen Oct. 2 and the director has been accommodating, moving the her $1,000 deposit to the new date and making arrangements for the guests.
Still, March 27 is important to Daggett.
She chose it in memory of a sibling, David Paul Daggett, who died before his life got started.
In recent years, Daggett has lost other siblings and her mom. Her dad is now 82.
Life is short. She wants to be married while those who matter most to her can witness the ceremony.
So she has shed tears and devised a plan to get married in a park in Plaistow, with her dad and six people March 27.
The photographer's uncle, Michael Chambers, pastor at Haverhill Church of the Nazarene, is to perform the ceremony.
In October the couple will re-exchange their vows. But for the here and now, she is getting married.
"The date is important to me," she said. "Come hell or high water this is going to happen."
Jillian and Darren
Jillian Zientarski and Darren Sturk of North Andover are a resilient young couple, says Zientarski's mom, Diana.
The bride and groom were scheduled to be married Saturday, March 28 at Birch Wood Vineyards in Derry before 140 guests.
Guests coming from out of town had reservation to stay at the DoubleTree Andover hotel. When news broke of the coronavirus' spread and growing restrictions to stem it, the guests were getting nervous.
Ten people cancelled their plans to attend the wedding.
Last Sunday the couple postponed it after N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu ordered restrictions on public gatherings over 50 people.
The last two weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster, with ups and downs, laughs and tears, Diana said.
Her daughter, a North Andover High School graduate, is a lead toddler teacher at Little Sprouts in North Andover.
Spurk, a graduate of Triton High School in Byfield, is an associate account manager at Pet Edge in Beverly.
The couple met through friends playing darts at Rolf's Pub in North Andover. He proposed Dec. 25, 2017 at the PPG Place Christmas exhibit in Pittsburgh.
The new wedding date and reception is Sept. 3.
"Jillian and Darren are two of the most resilient kids — wanting to get on with their lives, but amazed that in a matter of two weeks their plans were turned upside down," Diana said.
The couple still plans to get married March 28 in a small ceremony before immediate family, but there are no pu
blic buildings or churches open, Diana said.
"They are thinking about doing it at the beach, or some town common gazebo," Zientarski said. "We are trying to work out the details on that."
Kaitlyn and Christopher
Kaitlyn Roberts has reasons for getting married in May at St. Michael Church in Lowell.
Her grandparents were married in the month of May at St. Michael, too. And her par
ents also married there in May.
Roberts, of Dracut, is scheduled to be married May 23, with 150 people on the wedding list.
She said she had a meltdown over the weekend when she heard about the ban on gatherings of more than 25 people.
The ban is set to sunset a week before the wedding, so, as it stands the reception is still in play.
But things change.
Her bridal shower, scheduled in April, was cancelled by the venue.
Now Roberts is holding her breath that her May 23 wedding takes place.
"I am trying to keep positive," she said. "I would be devastated."
Her fiance proposed marriage in December in New York City by the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.
Roberts, a credit union manager, and Christopher King, a restaurant manager, immediately started planning their wedding.
She's hoping for the best.
“This gives a new meaning to 'for better or worse,'" she said.
Taylor and Peter
Taylor Manzi of Haverhill and Peter Sala of Quincy were originally going to get married last August.
They postponed their wedding to May 17 at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club when they found out she was pregnant with their second daughter.
The couple met six years ago when Manzi was working at The Helmand restaurant in Cambridge. They became engaged Christmas 2018.
She's now a stay-at-home mom with two daughters and Sala is a land surveyor.
Their plans for the May 17 wedding were scuttled by the pandemic.
On Monday, she got a call from the venue's coordinator saying their date had to be pushed out.
It was hard, but they found a new date. They are scheduled to get married July 26.
Manzi ordered wedding invitations for the 50 wedding guests through an online company, Shutterfly, and she had to fight to get a refund, she said.
The bridal shower has been cancelled.
It's been difficult to reach the wedding guests and let them know about the new wedding date.
"Extremely frustrating" is how Manzi describes the predicament. Also, disappointing — "considering I would’ve been married two months from today," she said.