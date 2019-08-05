METHUEN — Luck seems to follow convenience store owner Hasmukh Vora.
It started on East Street in Methuen in 2013, when Vora bought Route110 Convenience and big winners followed year after year — five scratch tickets worth $1 million, another worth $2.5 million and three Mass Cash winners.
This weekend, another of his Methuen locations on Prospect Street, Oscar Liquors, sold a ticket that made a Nashua man hundreds of thousands of dollars richer.
Vora said he bought that store in May and is excited about another of his locations joining the lucky legacy.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Jorge Campos Robles won a $1 million prize in the new “100X” instant game there at the end of July. He chose the cash option on his price and was given a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Oscar Liquors from will receive $10,000 before taxes for its sale.
Three $4 million prizes and 10 additional $1 million prizes had yet to be claimed in the $10 “100X” instant game, lottery officials said as of press time for this article.
If you ask Vora, he'll say it's his customers who are serendipitous, not him.
"My customers, they are lucky," Vora said. "And I get the lucky customers."
The latest winner, Camps Robles, could not be reached for comment. Vora described him as someone who regularly comes into the store.