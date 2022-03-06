ANDOVER — The Instructional Assistants union and the school district came to a tentative agreement during a Saturday negotiating session after more than 500 days of the educators working without a contract.
“We are pleased the bargaining teams for the School Committee and union were able to compromise on terms for a three-year agreement today,” School Committee Chair Susan McCready said in a statement Saturday. “This has been a long and thorough process. We are looking forward to the ratification votes and hopeful we can move forward together.”
The committee and the union have to ratify the agreement separately before it becomes final. This comes after the first negotiations started about two years ago before being put on hold because of the pandemic. The committee and union went back to the negotiating table last school year before having to call in a state mediator in the spring of 2021. That mediator ultimately sent the educators and district officials to a fact-finder, who released her report just before February break.
While they still have to have every member of the union ratify the agreement, the Instructional Assistant Unit Chair Karen Torres said, “At this point all I will add is that our IAs should be incredibly proud of the strength and tenacity they have shown through this process.”
Neither the district nor the union explained the agreed-upon contract. However, it came days after more than 10 instructional assistants pleaded with the School Committee at Thursday night’s meeting to agree on a contract after the fact finder’s report was released more than a week earlier.
Their consensus, “We accept the neutral fact-finder’s report in its entirety, even though we didn’t get everything we wanted. We encourage you to do the same,” multiple instructional assistants reiterated in their prepared comments.
The meeting was held a day after bargaining restarted with the fact finder’s report in hand. The report detailed 15 recommendations for the Andover Education Association and the district to find a way to resolve the long overdue contract, which expired in August 2020.
The disputes center on pay and time off. The fact-finder made recommendations in favor of higher pay, but did not recommend expanding the instructional assistants’ time off.
“I recommend adopting the union’s salary proposals,” wrote Sherrie Rose Talmadge, the fact finder. The increased salaries would also help prevent turnover, she wrote.
The union recommends hourly pay starting at $20.06 in the upcoming school year and topping out at $29.16 an hour. The district’s proposed pay ranges from $18.51 to $27.50, according to the report.
Talmadge laid out how Andover’s pay for instructional assistants is “in the middle of 10 districts from 10 comparable communities,” and that Andover has the resources from the free cash fund to pay for the raises.
The union and district each choose different “comparable communities,” and Talmadge chose to use the union’s list of wealthy Boston suburbs in her report. The district’s list included communities that were closer geographically, where Andover rose closer to the top in pay.
Talmadge did not recommend increasing the number of sick days allotted instructional assistants, nor did she recommend expanding holiday pay to staff who haven’t been with the district as long.