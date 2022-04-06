LAWRENCE — There were police cruisers and motorcycles, a giant front-end loader and plenty of ice cream as Lawrence police kicked off Autism Awareness Month this week.
“It’s one those events we look forward to each year. The smiles on everyone’s faces is worth it,” said Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.
Dozens attended the Autism Awareness Day celebration at the Lowell Street police station on Monday.
Oliver, the department’s therapy dog, and Lancer, the comfort dog, were also big, cuddly attractions this year.
Firefighters and the public works division also joined in by sending trucks and a giant loader.
The police department had its ice cream truck stocked up with four free flavors ready.
And the LPD’s blue cruiser was also prominently displayed.
Blue is the globally recognized color for Autism Awareness Month, which is April.
Visitors included students from Lawrence Public Schools and Melmark New England school in Andover, Vasque said.
“We want to reach out to every member of the community, including those with some special needs. It’s important for us to make sure they are included,” he said.
Ultimately, Vasque said he wants everyone in the community to feel comfortable with people in uniform “so they’ll approach us if they need help.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.