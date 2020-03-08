METHUEN — Cole Welch and Jacquelyn Ingersoll lost years to piles of white powder and vodka.
Welch, during her teens, was rowdy enough to earn a nickname from Methuen police. They responded to her childhood home so often that she became “the nightmare on Elm Street.”
Ingersoll uses three words to describe her former self — homeless, unlovable and unemployable. She’s thankful that only one of her sons will have memories of her in active addiction.
The women are still in the trenches. But they’re clean and sober in a shared office at the Methuen Police Department.
Welch, 52, and Ingersoll, 39, are community engagement specialists. They say they are the first civilians in the country to be hired by a police department specifically to combat the opioid epidemic.
Settled into desks that face each other, the duo is surrounded by reminders of their past, and photos of others stripped of a future after fatal overdoses.
“This one shattered me,” Welch said, pointing to a painting of a young man done by a local artist who uses bright colors to memorialize overdose victims.
“If he knew there was fentanyl in his last dose, he wouldn’t have done it,” she said. “I know he wouldn’t have done it.”
Ingersoll’s Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor gifted her a framed painting hung nearby of “The Man on the Bed,” well-known for capturing the heart of the organization’s mission.
It catches her eye often.
“There’s hope for everyone,” she said.
The first step
Welch and Ingersoll’s phones have lit up a collective 81 times since the start of 2020. Families called needing help to get loved ones into treatment. Others want resources for themselves.
Not only do the women encourage the sharing of their contact information, they want people to lean in without fear.
Welch can be reached at 978-701-7782. Ingersoll is at 978-701-8195.
“The first thing we say to people a lot of the time is ‘You’re not in trouble. We’re here to help you,’” Ingersoll said.
Their community contact is not limited to people with the courage to dial their phone numbers. Welch and Ingersoll follow up most of the city’s police overdose calls with visits to hospitals or homes, wherever someone lands after a high.
Since their unit — formally known as CARES (Community Addiction Resource Engagement Services) — was created in October 2015. Since then, 1,267 people have been helped.
“The stigma is largely gone,” Welch said.
The duo is thrilled about the way residents have caught onto the resource in a big way.
“We see and hear from everyone,” Ingersoll said. “From CEOs to grandparents. You wouldn’t believe some of the people who are doing heroin or addicted to something. The median age right now is 32. And white, employed males.”
The women are responsible for building relationships with treatment programs in the area, so they can point to open beds.
“One of the biggest changes I’ve seen is that people are waiting less time for beds,” Welch said. “You can’t wait weeks, or even longer, like some people were waiting before, even a few years ago. You’d die.”
She credits state legislators with providing a more realistic amount of resources. Some of the same people have also backed funding for Narcan, a drug known to aggressively block the effects of opioids.
“It truly is a rude awakening for some people. It's a very harsh experience,” Ingersoll said. “There are some people who are Narcanned once and they’re in treatment after that, or you could Narcan someone four times. Everyone’s different. But it’s saving lives.”
On the first Monday of every month — with the exception of holidays — Welch and Ingersoll host free Narcan training and guest speakers from 6 to 8 p.m. at the 90 Hampshire St. police station. All are welcome.
“If there’s breath, there’s hope,” Welch said. “And we’ll keep fighting for people, no matter how long it takes.”
Staying the course
Ingersoll was pushed into treatment centers twice before giving up bottles of alcohol and syringes of heroin for good.
“I wasn’t ready at first, and that’s why it didn’t work,” she said.
Her problem started in 2004, when she was working in Boston’s juvenile court system. A knee injury led to surgery and a prescription for painkillers.
“When that ran out and I couldn’t get any more, I started sniffing heroin and eventually shooting it,” she said.
A Massachusetts law called “Section 35” allows spouses, relatives and guardians of addicts, as well as physicians and court officials, to commit them to a rehabilitation facility against their will.
Ingersoll’s mother warned her daughter that she would do it every 30 days, if that’s what it took. It worked after two tries.
A wake-up call came when Ingersoll was in treatment for her 30th birthday. Her parents threw a birthday party for her, even though she couldn’t attend.
She was left wondering what else she would miss if she didn’t clean up her life.
Welch’s downward spiral was triggered by the sudden death of her high school boyfriend. He would have turned 53 on Wednesday.
“Drinking and smoking weed was fun from ages 13 to 16,” she said. “From 16 to 20 is when it became a problem.”
A photo of her girlhood love, Roger, is framed underneath her computer screen.
“He had a one in a million heart disease,” Welch said. “It took his life fast. I was in the hospital with him one night and early the next morning, at 6 a.m., a family friend knocked on my door to break the news. He died.”
She terrorized the town with her addiction. If help was to come, she knew it had to be elsewhere.
“Thirty-day treatment is what works. It’s what saved my life,” she said. “Not the five-day spin-dry that some places were pushing for a while. That’s not enough time for anyone. You can barely get your bearings after five days.”
She has been clean since 1978, when she was 20 years old.
Both women say their experiences have made them tough, but not too firm.
They blink away tears often.