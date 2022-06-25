Andover’s West Parish Church held its annual Lantern Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. June 18. Participants were able to purchase, decorate and launch a lantern into the pond near the chapel in memory of a loved one. The event also featured music, drummers and refreshments, with people bringing chairs and blankets to take a spot to enjoy the evening.
Igniting memories in the night
