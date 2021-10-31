LAWRENCE — Interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and his challenger Brian DePena planned to spend Halloween weekend — the final days before the city’s Nov. 2 general election — making themselves visible and available to voters.
“My campaign team, volunteers and I will continue to recruit voters through door-knocking, calls and organizing contact meetings with undecided voters until election day,” said DePena. “So far we are gaining ground where we were weakest during the primaries. Likewise, we are training our volunteers to identify any trickery or voter fraud in anticipation of Tuesday’s election.”
Vasquez picked up a major endorsement last week from Elizabeth Warren, the former Democratic Presidential candidate and senior U.S. Senator for Massachusetts.
Warren said Vasquez “has fought to create big structural policies that Lawrencians deserve like expanding the mayor’s child care scholarship fund, committing $3.6 million over the next two years to assist Lawrence families with affordable access to licensed child care.” She added that Lawrence “is a city built by and continues to grow with working class residents, and deserves a mayor that will fight for them.”
About 30 percent, or roughly 12,600 of the city’s 42,000 registered voters are expected to turnout for the election. Early voting was held this past week in the City Council chambers at City Hall.
The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Just a tick under 22 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots in the September preliminary election. Then, Vasquez earned 3,704, the top number of votes, followed by DePena, with 3,247 votes. The duo eliminated preliminary mayoral challengers Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, William Lantigua and Doris Rodriguez.
Both candidates said they support the rebuilding of the 100-year-old Leahy School, the single ballot question in Tuesday’s election which seeks a tax override to fund the project. Of the $103.7 million price tag, some $61.3 million in funding is available from the state’s school building fund. But for the project to move forward, voters must approve a tax override to borrow $42.4 million to fund the remainder of the project. The override means property taxes would go up across the city.
Vasquez said as the mayor of a growing city, it’s “our responsibility to ensure that our children have sufficient classroom space which will lead to a safe learning environment and alleviate overcrowding in our public schools.”
“The Leahy School will become a state-of-the-art facility with appropriate spaces for the students to continue to develop and take pride in the halls they walk in, education they receive and the city they live in,” he said.
DePena, meanwhile, said improvements at the Leahy School are “long overdue” but he has concerns about the project’s impact on taxpayers and competing financial needs in the city. He said the current administration “misled the public on the use and allocation of funds especially regarding unjustifiable tax increases for gap-financing of the project.”
“Tax increases were never part of the project budget and should never have been proposed if the planning process was executed correctly. Creating a budget shortfall in the range of millions of dollars will endanger other crucial capital improvement projects, and the jobs and benefits of hardworking municipal employees, including first responders and teachers for years to come,’ DePena said.
The Eagle-Tribune also asked the mayoral candidates to respond to the following questions:
What’s the biggest issue facing Lawrence at this time:
Vasquez: “The Columbia Gas explosions and the global pandemic have taken a tremendous toll on the residents and business owners of Lawrence. As a result of that, the biggest issue I will continue to fight for is the economic recovery of our city.”
DePena: School violence, “which this administration has shown to be unable to control. The message if elected mayor to our students and community will be clear, ‘We will not stand for this chaos in our schools nor in our community.”
How do you differ from your opponent? What makes you a better candidate?
Vasquez: He pointed to his past 10 months as interim mayor and said he would “continue moving Lawrence in the right direction. Additionally, I have the distinct honor of having served almost 10 years as city councilor, first as chair of the budget and finance committee, and later as city council president. I have proven to have the necessary experience to lead our city during any challenging time it may face. Lawrence deserves a mayor that is going to first show up and also fight and can properly advocate for residents.”
DePena: He referred to his track record both “as an administrator and city councilman knowledgeable to municipal operations. I am the only mayor candidate that has a well-defined vision and documented plan for Lawrence that includes better education, economic development and investment strategies, small business expansion opportunities, and provisions for a clean and safe environment. The reputation that I have gained from my private ventures, legislative experience, combined with the ability to collaborate with multiple stakeholders, makes me the right choice as mayor.”
What’s the most important thing you want to convey to voters?
Vasquez: “Lawrence deserves a mayor that is going to fight for what they deserve. My track record proves I am committed to improving the quality of life in our city as we continue to recover from a pandemic and its effects on our economy. This election is one of the most important elections for our community and I ask that residents give me the opportunity to continue leading our city in the right direction.”
DePena: “My message to constituents is that the end of an era of incompetency is soon approaching. Lawrence deserves better and we will survive this challenge united as one. I will lead the city under the guiding principles of good governance, transparency and achieving attainable results ever mindful that the people are in control and their voices will be heard. Now, it’s the people’s turn!”
