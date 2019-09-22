LAWRENCE — From the outside, the only race in Tuesday's preliminary election — the three-way contest for District C City Council — looks like a slam-dunk.
A seasoned incumbent, Kendrys Vasquez is running for his fifth term while serving his second stint as City Council president.
His opponents, Jorge Gonzalez and William Green, bring blemished records to the race.
Gonzalez was arrested in 2011 after firing a gun outside his home early one morning. He said he was cleared of wrongdoing and was actually the victim of overzealous policing.
Green is a former Lawrence police officer who was fired by Mayor Dan Rivera in 2017 after being accused of a variety of misdeeds. Green appealed the firing to the Civil Service Commission. Both he and the city are awaiting a ruling as Green continues posting videos on social media criticizing the city.
But Vasquez's two opponents say the incumbent is also vulnerable. They say he needs to be more accessible to his constituents and quit playing political tricks with the timing of his re-election bid and his ultimate goal: the mayor's seat.
The preliminary will whittle the field from three to two candidates, who will then face off in the final election Nov. 5.
Trading barbs
Vasquez, 32, lives at 681 Lowell St. with his wife and 16-month-old son. When asked why he's running for councilor — especially after persistent rumors that he's more interested in the mayor's seat — Vasquez said he did it for the good of Lawrence.
"I don't want the city to fall into the wrong hands ... people with wrong intentions," he said. "Oftentimes, not everyone is looking toward the best interests of the city."
When asked if that meant his opponents, he didn't mince words.
"The shooting, (by Gonzalez) was not the best representation of what a public official should be," he said of the 2011 incident. "We should have control of ourselves. It's important to be able to control your emotions."
As for Green, he said, "The city should be the most important focus, rather than trying to regain your old job."
Gonzalez and Green, however, have their own concerns about Vasquez.
In particular, Gonzalez, 62, of 32 Chelmsford St., wonders where Vasquez spends all of his time.
"The district needs help," he said. "People in the district can't find their councilor. They call him and can't get answers. I tried to call, and sit down with him. I said, 'I don't want to run against you.' So we set up a meeting and he didn't show up."
Green, 44, of 95 Columbus Ave., claims that Vasquez is playing politics and that what he really wants is to run for mayor. But the timing of that announcement didn't quite work out for him, Green said.
"At the time when I pulled papers, there was only one candidate, Jorge Gonzalez," he said. "Kendrys didn't pull papers until much later. I figured if I could get my signatures in, it would be just me and Jorge. There was some speculation that Kendrys would bow out and run for mayor. He had even told people close to him he wasn't going to run for City Council."
Green added, "I tried to verify it through enough credible sources, and they were surprised he submitted papers, within 30 minutes of the deadline."
Mayoral influence
Vasquez, program director at Mi Casa, an adult day health center at 333 Broadway, said his interest at this point is in running for City Council.
"A lot of people are focusing on the mayor's race," he said. "Now, my focus is on being re-elected city councilor. When the time comes, I will definitely make a decision on it. I'd have to consult with my family."
He said it was "premature" to announce a run for mayor, which is what At-large City Councilor Brian Depena did earlier this summer. Depena is not running for re-election to the City Council. Mayor Daniel Rivera's term is over at the end of 2021.
"He believed the mayor was resigning, but the mayor has not resigned," Vasquez said. "We should let the term end. When the term ends, I'd consider what's best for the city. If running for mayor is best for city, then I'd run."
Rumors abounded over the summer that Rivera was going to quit and take a job with the Lawrence YMCA as its executive director.
But last year's gas disaster and other initiatives appear to have kept Rivera in office.
When asked about his intentions earlier this summer, Rivera said he would do what's best for his family.
"I'm not going to be here to shut the lights off," he told The Eagle-Tribune in July, maintaining, however, that he had no intentions of leaving any time soon.
'Role model'
Rivera has had a strong influence on Vasquez.
"I think the mayor has been a good representative of the city and I'm proud to support his initiatives and proud to work very close with him," Vasquez said. "He has been a role model for many communities. He's been invited to speak at different conferences. When you have a mayor getting invited to speak about accomplishments in the city, that's a good reflection of the city."
He contrasted that with the former mayor, William Lantigua, noting, "He was not the best reflection of the city. Dan has given us an opportunity to showcase what Lawrence is all about, without so much negativity. It was desperately needed, especially what we went through with the gas explosions. I'm just glad I was there to help."
Vasquez said he's also proud of some of his own initiatives, including the transition to LED street-lighting, which will save the city millions of dollars in the long-run.
The initial cost will be $2 million, but the savings will pay that off in about three years, he said. After that, the city will start saving money every year.
He said there's still work to do on expanding affordable housing opportunities, creating more economic development downtown, supporting small businesses, and reducing crime, among other issues.
Gonzalez, a school bus driver for a New Hampshire company, agreed.
A former School Committee member from 2000 to 2004 and a city councilor from 2004 to 2008, Gonzalez has plenty of political experience.
Since the shooting incident, however, he's been unable to get back onto the council, despite multiple attempts.
Nonetheless, he stayed involved with municipal issues, working on the drug problem, helping organize Spanish Week, and working hand-in-hand with the police in fighting crime in his neighborhood.
"The main problem in my district is drugs," he said. "Heroin is the big problem. You see buyers go in and out of houses. They go in, pick it up, and run out."
He said there were two houses on his block, near the Arlington School, that he became concerned about. He lobbied for the city to place its police surveillance truck nearby for a week and drug sales slowed way down.
"Brian Depena did that," he said, praising the city councilor.
Shooting incident
Gonzalez said his own scrape with the law was largely a misunderstanding.
"I was licensed to carry a gun and I discharged it into the air once," he said, referring to the 2011 incident that has had a negative impact on his political aspirations.
He said he had just returned from his night job at Broadway Liquors, where he worked on the weekends.
"I got home around 12 midnight and someone tried to rob me," he said.
He said he shot the gun into the air to scare the robber off, but "someone called the police and said I was being a cowboy and shooting my gun."
An officer came to his house and was very rude, Gonzalez said.
"I asked if he had a search warrant and I told him I was a city councilor and asked, 'Why are you arresting me?' He grabbed me and began fighting with me. It was a big problem," Gonzalez recalled.
He said that ultimately he was declared innocent, which is proven by the fact that he can drive a school bus.
"I can't have a record and drive a bus," he said. "I was not put in jail. I went to court because the police officer said I hit him. He grabbed me, so I pushed him."
'Relieved of duty'
When he was a city police officer, Green was fired by Mayor Rivera in December 2017 for a variety of alleged infractions, including failing to show up for work, abandoning a security detail, insubordination, pushing a superior officer (a charge later dropped), conduct unbecoming an officer, insubordination, incompetence and witness intimidation.
Green appealed his firing to the Civil Service Commission, which still hasn't made a decision on whether to reinstate him nearly two years later.
Green, who now drives a van for disabled people, says no news is good news.
"It's been two years," he said. "If Rivera had a stronger case, Civil Service would have upheld his ruling."
He noted that it was Rivera's third attempt at getting rid of him.
It's not the former police officer's first attempt at office. He ran for city council in 2015 and then for mayor in 2017.
He said when he goes around the district talking to people about the election, they understand his background.
"I was a cop and a lot of people in Lawrence are familiar with the criminal justice system," he said. "Voters in Lawrence are very savvy when it comes to what happens with cops and crooks. I explain to them what happened, and the voters understand. They are aware that the first video I put up, I spoke against discrimination in the police department."
Green has posted dozens of videos critical of the city on Youtube, as well as on his website, teamgreen978.com.
District C polling locations:
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
C1
Family Day Charter School
404 Haverhill St.
C2
Bruce School
135 Butler St.C3
Brien Building
355 Park St.
C4
Arlington School
150 Arlington St.