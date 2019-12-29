2019 in Review: Controversial high school practice shut down

NORTH ANDOVER — A teenager's arrest for rape in New Hampshire led to an unveiling of more sex assault victims at his high school over the Massachusetts border.
Eliezer Tuttle was on probation for sexually assaulting a classmate when he was arrested in February 2019 and charged with raping a girl in the backseat of his car in Salem and later that same day in Epping. He was a senior at the high school at the time.
Had he not been arrested before his 19th birthday — in November — his criminal record would have been wiped clean, according to court documents.
After reading about the rape charges in The Eagle-Tribune, the North Andover girl Tuttle was on probation for assaulting came forward to speak publicly for the first time about how she was attacked and subsequently mistreated by school officials.
She shared with the newspaper details of a "school safety plan" she was made to sign. It controlled where she could be in North Andover High School in relation to Tuttle.
Even after the girl started night classes — due to the lasting effects of her sexual assault — she said she was issued another plan that made her stay away from the gym, where Tuttle was participating on the wrestling team after school.
The Eagle-Tribune was provided documentation to back the girl’s claim. Her speaking out led to others doing the same.
Facing an uproar from parents and students who learned about the safety plans in The Eagle-Tribune, Superintendent Gregg Gilligan hired an outside attorney to review policies, practices and forms related to assaults among students, including the school safety plans.
Attorney Jeff Sankey found that school administrators “went much too far” when they had victims of sexual assault sign the contracts. The plans have since been discontinued.
Tuttle remains held in Rockingham County Jail, as he has been for most of 2019. His attorney, Nicole Reilly, said he will remain behind bars until a trial scheduled for March 9.
Tuttle’s parents have maintained his innocence through a public statement issued in April.
“Our son stands accused of a crime he did not commit,” it reads. “Yet a barrage of reports in the media have and continue to characterize and vilify him.”
His parents went on to deny allegations from three of his other classmates that he'd sexually assaulted them over the last several years. Other than the case for which he was on probation, no charges were filed against Tuttle over the allegations from his classmates.