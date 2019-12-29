On Sept. 24, 2019, just days after the first anniversary of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, federal investigators revealed their final conclusions on what caused the "catastrophic" event resulting in more than a billion dollars in damage in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
Three days later, a Lawrence police officer working on South Broadway heard the hiss of natural gas and saw what appeared to be smoke shooting in the air. It was evidence of another major gas leak that would force residents out of their homes temporarily.
While it occurred on Sept. 13, 2018, the Merrimack Valley gas disaster continued to dominate headlines in 2019. Recovering and rebuilding continued and it was abundantly clear that few in the region could simply dismiss the smell of natural gas again without fear or alarm.
A $143 million class action settlement for disaster victims was also reached and approved by a Superior Court judge.
The disaster, caused by overpressurization of gas lines, affected residents and businesses. Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, and 50,000 people were forced to evacuate.
Five homes were destroyed and 131 structures damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board. Thousands more homes had damaged boilers, stoves, fireplaces and appliances, with the severity of damage depending upon their age.
A year later
On the one-year anniversary of the gas disaster, officials including Gov. Charlie Baker gathered to remember Rondon. A blue and white plaque was unveiled and dedicated that morning at Jackson and Chestnut streets — Rondon’s neighborhood. The plaque has the city seal along with a picture of the late teen, who was in his senior year at Phoenix Academy charter school when he was killed.
Rondon had driven into a driveway on Chickering Street that day, when the house suddenly exploded. Its chimney landed on the small SUV he was driving.
Rondon's teachers and friends also announced plans in the past year to build an art therapy studio at Phoenix Academy in his memory.
Following an investigation that spanned a year, the National Transportation Safety Board said the natural gas provider, Columbia Gas and its parent company, NiSource, were not prepared to handle the disaster. The company had no maps of the gas system available for first responders, despite overseeing the system for 100 years.
The NTSB found that company officials were difficult to reach as the disaster unfolded, and for hours afterward. And its plans to upgrade a system of cast-iron gas lines did not include upgrades to "gas sensing lines," the board said.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said during a Sept. 24, 2019 meeting the "results were not simply unacceptable. For a whole region, they were catastrophic."
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera described the findings as "the whole picture of disorganization and lack of attention to detail."
"It wasn't just one thing that happened. It was a whole orchestra of failures," he said.
Disaster's echoes
Thirteen days after the anniversary, on Sept. 27, another gas leak occurred in South Lawrence. This time, a water contractor working at 3:15 a.m. inadvertently turned a gas valve and punctured a gas main, leading to the leak in a new, high-pressure line.
Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes, many in their pajamas and only able to grab a purse or wallet. They headed to the north side of the city where the Arlington School was again set up as a shelter.
“Here we go again. This is 100% frustrating,” said Lori Martin, a cancer patient who was evacuated and went to the shelter that morning. Nearly 12 hours later, once the area was deemed safe, people were allowed to go back to their homes and businesses.
It wasn't the only major echo of the gas disaster in 2019. Though not everyone was pleased with it, a $143 million settlement for disaster victims was approved by Superior Court Judge James Lang.
In late 2019, Lang approved a deadline change to apply for payment until Jan. 31, 2020.
The settlement could benefit roughly 175,000 people and allows for six categories of lump-sum payouts, ranging from $50 for a “nominal” disruption to as much as $15,000 for a “major” disruption, according to court papers. All residents, property owners and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover are eligible, even those not serviced by Columbia Gas, according to the settlement.
Nearly $28 million — about 20% of the total — will go to lawyers for their fees and expenses.
Rivera objected in a Nov. 9 letter, saying the settlement terms are "unfair and unreasonable." A legal objection was also filed on behalf of a separate group of Lawrence residents.
Rivera said the attorneys' fees are too high, the time frame to apply for compensation is too short, and the claims process is too complicated.
Not all memories of the gas disaster were contentious.
Area firefighters were again praised for their response, this time at a ceremony this past November.
Firefighters from Andover, North Andover and Lawrence were presented the Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal Award during the state's 30th annual Firefighter of the Year ceremony.
“The civilian and first responders on these three departments showed tremendous leadership, professionalism and care for their communities during the first chaotic hours of the Merrimack Valley gas explosion and during the months of recovery. ... Many were personally affected by the situation, yet every day protected their fellow residents," said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey during the ceremony, held at Mechanic's Hall in Worcester.
